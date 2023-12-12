Red Star Belgrade v Man City Champions League predictions, betting odds & tips: Citizens can complete perfect group stage

Unibet are offering £30 in free bets on the Red Star Belgrade v Man City match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Red Star Belgrade v Man City

You can watch Red Star Belgrade v Man City in the Champions League on Wednesday December 13, live on TNT Sports 2 at 5.45pm

Match prediction & best bet

Manchester City to win & both teams to score

1pt 9-5 Betfair , BoyleSports, Hills

Red Star Belgrade v Man City odds

Red Star Belgrade 7-1

Man City 4-11

Draw 19-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Red Star Belgrade v Man City team news

Red Star Belgrade

Barak Bakhar reportedly has an almost fully fit squad to choose from with Filippo Falco the only confirmed absentee.

Man City

Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku have joined Kevin De Bruyne on the sidelines. Pep Guardiola may make a number of changes with top spot guaranteed.

Red Star Belgrade v Man City predictions

Manchester City are a perfect five from five in this season’s Champions League and, with top spot assured of in Group G, Pep Guardiola may shuffle his pack for this dead rubber against Red Star Belgrade.

City’s main priority this week will be Saturday’s Premier League showdown with Crystal Palace at the Etihad, although progressing to the knockout stage with a 100 per cent record would be some achievement.

Red Star have looked out of their depth in the Champions League and a 2-0 defeat at Young Boys on matchday five means they are unable to qualify even for the Europa League playoffs.

The Serbian side have picked up only one point from five Group G outings and they were beaten 3-1 in Manchester in September, taking a surprise 1-0 lead at half-time before losing the final shot count 37 to three.

Home advantage should mean there is less one-way traffic and City are unable to call upon the services of scoring phenomenon Erling Haaland and assist king Jeremy Doku.

But it would still be a surprise if the Citizens falter and having no pressure could allow them to express themselves in what should be an open encounter.

City have scored three goals in each of their last six Champions League group-stage matches and not having great depth to choose from in forward areas should mean the line-up in Belgrade still has a strong look to it.

There are still things for Guardiola to address defensively, though, and his charges have kept only two clean sheets in their last 15 outings in all competitions.

The reigning European champions have conceded in four of their five Champions League fixtures, winning 3-1 on away trips to Leipzig and Young Boys.

Red Star will be determined to finish their European campaign on a high and this is a big occasion for both their players and supporters.

So a positive performance can be expected and, to their credit, they have scored in four of their five group assignments, which includes hitting the net in defeats to Leipzig and away at City.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in 14 of Manchester City's last 20 matches.

Probable teams

Red Star Belgrade (5-3-2): Glazer; Nedeljkovic, Djiga, Dragovic, Mijailovic, Rodic; Lucic, Hwang, Ivanic; Krasso, Bukari.

Subs: Spajic, Krasso, Degenek, Kabic, Katai, Olayinka, Kangwa, Stamenic.

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Ake, Gomez; Phillips, Kovacic; Bobb, Nunes, Grealish; Alvarez.

Subs: Rodri, Dias, Akanji, Foden, Walker, Gvardiol, Silva, Ederson.

Inside info

Red Star Belgrade

Star man Osman Bukari

Top scorer Jean-Philippe Krasso

Penalty taker Jean-Philippe Krasso

Card magnet Srdjan Mijailovic

Assist ace Vladimir Lucic

Set-piece aerial threat Aleksandar Dragovic

Man City

Star man Julian Alvarez

Top scorer Julian Alvarez

Penalty taker Julian Alvarez

Card magnet Jack Grealish

Assist ace Jack Grealish

Set-piece aerial threat Nathan Ake

Red Star Belgrade v Man City b et builder predictions

Over 2.5 goals

There is nothing at stake for either side so it should be attack-minded and there have been at least three goals in all five of City's group games this term.

Julian Alvarez to score at any time

The Argentine is the main man in Haaland's absence and he has four goals in four Champions League starts this term, two of which came in the reverse fixture.

Over 10.5 corners

Plenty of chances and a few goals should contribute to a healthy corner count and City had 12 of their own in a 3-1 victory at home to Red Star in September.

Pays out at 9-2 with bet365

