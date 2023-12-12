Newcastle v Milan Champions League predictions, betting odds & tips: Group F rivals set for entertaining finale

Unibet are offering £30 in free bets on the Newcastle v Milan match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Newcastle v Milan

You can watch Newcastle v Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday December 13, live on TNT Sports 1 at 8pm

Match prediction & best bet

Over 2.5 goals & both teams to score

3pts 11-10 BoyleSports

Newcastle v Milan team news

Newcastle

Callum Wilson is fit again but goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, Anthony Gordon and Sean Longstaff will be assessed after missing Tuesday's training session. Nick Pope, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn, Elliot Anderson, Sven Botman, Joe Willock, Matt Targett and Javier Manquillo remain sidelined. Former Milan star Sandro Tonali is suspended.

Milan

The Rossoneri are missing the injured Simon Kjaer, Marco Sportiello, Noah Okafor, Malick Thiaw, Pierre Kalulu and Marco Pellegrino.

Newcastle v Milan predictions

Newcastle have beaten Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United in their last three home matches in the Premier League and they require another big performance at St James' Park against Milan on matchday six of the Champions League group stage.

A victory for the Magpies would take them through if Paris St-Germain fail to beat Borussia Dortmund in the other game in Group F.

However, Milan are level with Newcastle on five points so the seven-time European champions can qualify if they win on Tyneside and PSG lose in Germany.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe and his players cannot afford to dwell on their matchday-five draw with PSG in Paris, where Kylian Mbappe converted a controversial penalty in the 97th minute to deny the visitors a vital victory.

That goal took qualification out of Newcastle's hands and Howe's men must rouse themselves after losing 3-0 at Everton and 4-1 at Tottenham in the Premier League last week.

The Magpies have had a rotten run of injuries, with England goalkeeper Nick Pope the latest casualty, and former Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali's ten-month ban for breaching betting rules has not helped their cause.

However, they produced a stirring display in their first Group F home game, thumping PSG 4-1, and face a Milan side who are also struggling with injuries and leaking plenty of goals.

Tonali was available for the first clash between these clubs in September, when Newcastle ground out a 0-0 draw at San Siro despite having just one shot on target to the Rossoneri's nine.

Milan's last game before the start of their Champions League campaign was a sobering 5-1 Serie A derby defeat to Inter and their recent league form has also been patchy, especially away from home.

They drew 2-2 at Napoli and Lecce before a 3-2 weekend loss at Atalanta and conceded three goals in Group F defeats away to PSG and at home to Dortmund.

Stefano Pioli's side kept alive their qualification hopes with a 2-1 home win over the French champions on matchday four and they certainly have the attacking tools to trouble their weary hosts.

Backing over 2.5 goals and both teams to score is more appealing than supporting Newcastle in the match betting as the group rivals have to target maximum points.

It has been a winning bet in six of Milan's eight games since their 3-0 away defeat to PSG and Newcastle have scored 19 goals in eight Premier League matches at St James' Park this season.

Key defensive figures Pope, Dan Burn and Sven Botman remain sidelined for the Magpies and Fikayo Tomori is Milan's only fit centre-back so attack could be the best form of defence for both sides.

Key stat

Five of Milan's last eight matches in all competitions have featured over 3.5 goals

Probable teams

Newcastle (4-3-3): Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Joelinton, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Subs: Miley, Hall, Parkinson, Diallo, Dummett, A Murphy, Wilson

Milan (4-3-3): Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Hernandez, Florenzi; Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Musah; Chukwueze, Giroud, Leao

Subs: Pulisic, Jovic, Bennacer, Adli, Pobega, Krunic, Traore

Inside info

Newcastle

Star man Bruno Guimaraes

Top scorer Alexander Isak

Penalty taker Alexander Isak

Card magnet Anthony Gordon

Assist ace Kieran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Fabian Schar

Milan

Star man Rafael Leao

Top scorer Olivier Giroud

Penalty taker Olivier Giroud

Card magnet Theo Hernandez

Assist ace Rafael Leao

Set-piece aerial threat Olivier Giroud

Newcastle v Milan b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

Five of Milan's last six games have featured goals at both ends and Newcastle have conceded seven times in their last two Premier League matches

Kieran Trippier to be shown a card

The Newcastle right-back has struggled in recent defeats at Everton and Tottenham, where he was booked, and he faces another tough test against Milan winger Rafael Leao

Theo Hernandez to be shown a card

Milan's injury problems mean Hernandez is filling in at centre-back and he has picked up six yellow cards in 12 Serie A appearances this season

Pays out at 16-1 with bet365

