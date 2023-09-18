Milan v Newcastle Champions League predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Magpies can make their point at San Siro

Where to watch Milan v Newcastle

TNT Sports 1, 5.45pm Tuesday

Milan v Newcastle team news

Milan

Pierre Kalulu and Ismael Bennacer are injured. Centre-back Fikayo Tomori should return after missing the weekend defeat to Inter due to a domestic suspension.

Newcastle

Joelinton will be assessed after returning from international duty with a knee injury. Joe Willock and Emil Krafth are sidelined for the Magpies.

Milan v Newcastle predictions

The Champions League format of eight four-team groups is in its final season before the competition is expanded to 36 clubs and Newcastle fans will be savouring every moment of their six Group F matches.

The Magpies, back in the Champions League group stage for the first time in 20 years, have a cracker of a draw alongside French champions Paris St-Germain and Borussia Dortmund, who were pipped by Bayern Munich on the final day of the Bundesliga title race.

Newcastle's first assignment is a trip to San Siro to face seven-time European champions Milan, who reached last season's semi-finals by beating Tottenham in the last 16 and a rampant Napoli side in the quarter-finals.

Milan's run was ended by a 3-0 aggregate defeat to Inter, who confirmed their superiority over the Rossoneri in Saturday's 5-1 Serie A derby demolition.

That was an alarming result for Milan coach Stefano Pioli, whose team conceded only five goals in their last eight Champions League games in 2022-23, keeping clean sheets in both legs of their tie against Spurs.

They have struggled against Premier League clubs in the group stage recently, losing at home and away to Chelsea last season and to Liverpool a year earlier, and the draw looks the most appealing option in the match betting.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and his squad may be short of Champions League experience but they were good value for their top-four finish last term, losing only five games.

Three defeats in their first four fixtures of 2023-24 came as a shock but the Magpies lost narrowly away to treble winners Manchester City and were stunned by a late comeback from ten-man Liverpool before a poor display at in-form Brighton.

Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali, signed from Milan in the summer, should give the home midfield a good contest and, while the hosts' England defender Fikayo Tomori is back after a domestic ban, these Group F teams may prove hard to separate.

Key stat

Newcastle have won only five of their 16 league and cup matches away from St James' Park in 2023

Probable teams

Milan (4-3-3): Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Krunic, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao

Subs: Thiaw, Jovic, Okafor, Musah, Chukwueze, Florenzi, Adli

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Subs: Wilson, Hall, Livramento, Lascelles, Barnes, Anderson, Targett

Inside info

Milan

Star man Rafael Leao

Goal threat Olivier Giroud

Penalty taker Olivier Giroud

Card magnet Theo Hernandez

Assist ace Rafael Leao

Set-piece aerial threat Olivier Giroud

Newcastle

Star man Alexander Isak

Goal threat Alexander Isak

Penalty taker Alexander Isak

Card magnet Bruno Guimaraes

Assist ace Kieran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn

Milan v Newcastle b et builder predictions

Newcastle or draw double chance

The Magpies ended their losing streak with a hard-fought win over Brentford and should avoid defeat against a Milan side reeling from their 5-1 derby loss to Inter.

Davide Calabria to have a shot on target

The Milan full-back has had two attempts at goal in each of his two Serie A games at San Siro this season and could be a surprise attacking threat for the hosts.

Kieran Trippier to make two or more tackles

Bologna's Stefan Posch, the only out-and-out right-back to come up against Milan winger Rafael Leao this season, made five tackles so Newcastle's Trippier can expect a busy evening

Pays out at 17-2 with Hills

