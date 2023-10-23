Manchester United v Copenhagen Champions League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power: Red Devils may be made to work hard

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Manchester United v Copenhagen match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Manchester United v Copenhagen

You can watch Manchester United v Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday, October 24 live on TNT Sports 2

Match prediction & best bet

Manchester United to win & both teams to score

1pt 19-10 BoyleSports

Over 2.5 Copenhagen cards

2pts 6-5 bet365, Betfair

You can bet on Manchester United v Copenhagen here and get £40 in free bets from Paddy Power

Manchester United v Copenhagen odds

Manchester United 4-11

Copenhagen 9-2

Draw 8-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Manchester United v Copenhagen team news

Manchester United

Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Lisandro Martinez are still sidelined through injury while Jadon Sancho is still out of favour. Casemiro is suspended.

Copenhagen

Birger Meling is a major injury doubt while William Clem and Noah Sahsah are still sidelined. Nicolai Boilesen is back in contention while Elias Jelert returns from suspension.

Manchester United v Copenhagen predictions

Defeats to Bayern and Galatasaray means the pressure is already on Manchester United to get a victory on the board in Group A, but they may be made to work hard for maximum points at home to Copenhagen.

The Red Devils are long odds-on to triumph and at their best this is a test they would pass with flying colours.

But those days have been few and far between this season and there was little in their recent 2-1 wins over Brentford and Sheffield United to suggest they are about to turn on the style.

United needed two injury-time goals from Scott McTominay to come from behind at home to Brentford while they relied on a superb strike from Diogo Dalot to claim a late victory against the Blades on Saturday.

Those victories preceded defeats to Crystal Palace and Galatasaray and, with Erik ten Hag’s team still depleted defensively, it’s unlikely to be a routine evening.

Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Lisandro Martinez all remain unavailable while defensive protector Casemiro is suspended, which may mean they have to pull out all the stops.

Copenhagen have failed to win their opening two Champions League games too, but they had led 2-0 with only four minutes left to play in their draw at Galatasaray while they also struck the opening goal in a 2-1 loss at home to Bayern.

That shows they have what it takes to be competitive at Old Trafford, where United have conceded in five of their seven games this season.

Both teams have scored in seven of the Red Devils’ last ten matches and, with their opening two Champions League games featuring a 4-3 loss to Bayern and 3-2 reverse to Gala, there should be plenty of entertainment.

United’s big-money signing Rasmus Hojlund was an academy graduate at Copenhagen and may be relishing a clash with his boyhood club having netted all three of his goals in Europe.

But Copenhagen have scored in all 11 of their away games this season and they can strike a consolation against United’s depleted defence.

Another bet worth considering is backing over 2.5 Copenhagen cards given they are likely to spend much of the contest on the backfoot.

The Danish visitors saw Elias Jelert sent off at Galatasaray and picked up three more bookings while they also had three players cautioned at home to Bayern.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in 12 of Manchester United's last 14 Champions League matches.

Probable teams

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Lindelof, Maguire, Varane, Dalot; McTominay, Amrabat; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Subs: Evans, Martial, Garnacho, Van de Beek, Eriksen, Pellistri, Mejbri, Mount.

Copenhagen (4-3-3): Grabara; Jelert, Vavro, Diks, Meling; Goncalves, Falk, Lerager; Elyounoussi, Claesson, Achouri.

Subs: Bardghji, Lund, Larsson, Boilesen, Hojlund, Sorensen, Tanlongo, Oskarsson.

Inside info

Manchester United

Star man Marcus Rashford

Top scorer Rasmus Hojlund

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Card magnet Bruno Fernandes

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Victor Lindelof

Copenhagen

Star man Viktor Claesson

Top scorer Diogo Goncalves

Penalty taker Diogo Goncalves

Card magnet Elias Jelert

Assist ace Elias Achouri

Set-piece aerial threat Denis Vavro

Grab a £40 Paddy Power Premier League free bet on Manchester United v Copenhagen

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet for Manchester United v Copenhagen

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on Manchester United v Copenhagen for the Champions League. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power Champions League 2023 betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Champions League betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded.

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.