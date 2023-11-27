Man City v RB Leipzig Champions League predictions, betting odds & tips: Slick City can clinch top spot

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Manchester City v RB Leipzig match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Man City v RB Leipzig

You can watch Manchester City v RB Leipzig in the Champions League on November 28th, live on TNT Sports 1 at 8pm on Tuesday.

Match prediction & best bet

Man City and over 2.5 goals

2pts 4-5 Coral

Man City v RB Leipzig odds

Manchester City 1-3

RB Leipzig 8-1

Draw 9-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Man City v RB Leipzig team news

Manchester City

Jack Grealish, Matheus Nunes and Mateo Kovacic are doubts while Kevin De Bruyne remains unavailable.

RB Leipzig

Timo Werner is a doubt, Dani Olmo and Willi Orban are long-term absentees.

Man City v RB Leipzig predictions

We're reaching the stage of the season when Premier League points will be Pep Guardiola's top priority, but City have one more bit of Champions League business to tie up and are likely to play with full focus and intensity as they look to wrap up top spot in their group with a home win over RB Leipzig.

A point against second-placed Leipzig, who have also guaranteed qualification, would be enough to claim top spot and assure seeded status in the round of 16 draw.

But Guardiola's men will be going all out for the victory as they seek to move on from disappointing Premier League draws away to Chelsea and at home to Liverpool.

City threw away winning positions in their last two matches but they performed reasonably well against the Reds and can count themselves unfortunate having won the shot count 16 to eight.

They are likely to be even more dominant against Leipzig, who slipped to fifth in the Bundesliga after Saturday's 2-1 loss away to Wolfsburg.

Leipzig did not make their Champions League debut until 2017 but they have gained plenty of positive recent experience in the competition, with runs to the semi-finals in 2019-20 and the round of 16 in 2020-21.

They will be delighted to have progressed with two games to spare but the task of challenging City may be a bridge too far.

Leipzig are a free-scoring side, who have netted 44 goals in all competitions, and have retained a cutting edge despite the frequent absence of injury-hit forward Timo Werner.

Belgian forward Lois Openda has led the line well, scoring nine Bundesliga goals, while Dutch attacking midfielder Xavi Simons leads the assists charts in the German top flight with seven.

Those two are an obvious threat to a City side who have kept just one Champions League clean sheet, but Guardiola's men should have far too much going the other way.

City's 3-1 win away to Leipzig on matchday two was a largely dominant display as they won the shot count 18 to three and claimed 68 per cent possession.

Leipzig gave City a scare on that occasion by equalising with one of their few opportunities, but they are facing an even stiffer task at the Etihad and could be subjected to a heavy defeat.

Key stat

Manchester City have won five of their last six Champions League fixtures by at least two goals

Probable teams

Manchester City (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Akanji, Stones, Gvardiol; Lewis, Rodri; Foden, Alvarez, Silva, Doku; Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Walker, Dias, Ake, Grealish, Phillips, Gomez, Carson, Bobb.

RB Leipzig (4-2-3-1): Blaswich; Henrichs, Simakan, Lukeba, Raum; Haidara, Schlager; Baumgartner, Forsberg, Simons; Openda.

Subs: Gulacsi, Poulsen, Carvalho, Seiwald, Moriba, Sesko, Lenz, Kampl, Klostermann.

Inside info

Man City

Star man Erling Haaland

Top scorer Erling Haaland

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Card magnet Rodri

Assist ace Jeremy Doku

Set-piece aerial threat John Stones

RB Leipzig

Star man Lois Openda

Top scorer Lois Openda

Penalty taker Lois Openda

Card magnet Lois Openda

Assist ace Xavi Simons

Set-piece aerial threat Castello Lukeba

Man City v RB Leipzig v RB Leipzig b et builder predictions

Manchester City -1 on handicap

City have swept all before them in Group G and should comfortably maintain their 100 per cent record.

Jeremy Doku to register an assist

Jeremy Doku has set up six goals this season and his pace and skill could be key to unlocking RB Leipzig's defence.

Over 3.5 goals

Three of City's four Group G wins have featured four goals and another high-scoring success looks likely on matchday four.

Price guide 5-1

