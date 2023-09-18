Feyenoord v Celtic Champions League predictions and betting odds

Where to watch Feyenoord v Celtic

TNT Sports 1, 8pm Tuesday

Feyenoord v Celtic team news

Feyenoord

Eredivisie top scorer Santiago Gimenez is suspended and fellow striker Ayasa Ueda is injured. First-choice goalkeeper Justin Bijlow is also out.

Celtic

Celtic are short of options at the back with Cameron Carter-Vickers and Maik Nawrocki both sidelined. Liel Abada and Stephen Welsh are also out, but Kyogo Furuhashi should overcome a shoulder injury and Reo Hatate returned to action at the weekend.

Feyenoord v Celtic predictions

Celtic have only once won a European group-stage opener in 19 attempts and it’s likely to be a case of rinse and repeat when they visit De Kuip to take on Dutch champions Feyenoord for their Group E curtain-raiser.

The Bhoys are 9-2 to turn over the Dutch title holders but may face a similar fate to the many sides who have recently slipped up at the ground affectionately known as the Tub.

Feyenoord have lost only once at home in European competition in the last two seasons and have warmed-up for Celtic's visit with three straight Eredivisie wins, scoring a remarkable 17 goals to boot.

The Rotterdammers, under sought-after manager Arne Slot, are running hot but will have to cope without suspended top scorer Santiago Gimenez for their first Champions League encounter since the 2017-18 season.

Although, Gimenez’s absence shouldn’t put punters off getting with the hosts against a Celtic side experiencing a defensive injury crisis and who have won only two of their last 26 matches in the Champions League proper.

Brendan Rodgers oversaw one of those rare wins in his first stint in the Bhoys' dugout and while he’s made a solid start to life back with the Scottish champions, Celtic remain a team in transition.

Rodgers prefers a possession-based approach compared to his more gung-ho predecessor Ange Postecoglou, although that switch hasn’t dented Celtic’s goal output too heavily.

The Hoops have netted 11 goals in five league games and their record of scoring in five of their last six group-stage assignments on the road suggests they can bag a consolation in Rotterdam.

Key stat

Celtic have scored in 16 of their last 20 Champions League away games, including qualifiers.

Probable teams

Feyenoord (4-2-3-1): Wellenreuther; Geertruida, Trauner, Hancko, Hartman; Timber, Wieffer; Minteh, Stengs, Ivanusec; Paixao

Subs: Lingr, Sauer, Zerrouki, Zechiel, Beelen, Jahanbakhsh, Lopez

Celtic (4-3-3): Hart; Johnston, Lagerkielke, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull; Hatate, Furuhashi, Maeda

Subs: Phillips, Bernando, Yang, Palma, Oh, Forrest, Holm

Inside info

Feyenoord

Star man Luka Ivanusec

Top scorer Igor Paixao

Penalty taker Igor Paixao

Card magnet David Hancko

Assist ace Calvin Stengs

Set-piece aerial threat David Hancko

Celtic

Star man Kyogo Furuhashi

Top scorer Kyogo Furuhashi

Penalty taker David Turnbull

Card magnet Liam Scales

Assist ace Kyogo Furuhashi

Set-piece aerial threat Gustaf Lagerbielke

