Manchester City and Arsenal 7-1 to meet in Champions League final after favourable last-16 draws

Only two Premier League teams have qualified for this season's Champions League knockout stage but Manchester City and Arsenal are both prominent in the betting following favourable last-16 draws.

Holders City, no bigger than 2-1 to retain the trophy, take on 500-1 outsiders Copenhagen and the Gunners' odds of lifting the trophy were clipped from 7-1 to 6-1 after they were paired with Porto.

Copenhagen's qualification from Group A ensured an early exit for Manchester United but the Danes are 18-1 with bet365 to eliminate the other Manchester club in the round of 16.

Arsenal, 10-1 shots at the start of the group stage, won Group B in impressive style and returned to the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Brighton on Sunday.

The Gunners, playing in the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign, are 1-6 to qualify from their last-16 tie against 4-1 Porto.

Hills offer 7-1 about an all-English final but 4-1 second-favourites Bayern Munich have a decent draw against Lazio and 14-time European champions Real Madrid, who face RB Leipzig, are 11-2.

Paris St-Germain, who play Real Sociedad, are 14-1 and Barcelona were eased from 12-1 to 16-1 after being drawn against Napoli in the last 16.

Last season's runners-up Inter will face Atletico Madrid in one of the most competitive ties of the first knockout round and the Nerazzurri are 3-4 to qualify at the expense of even-money shots Atletico.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is evens to be this term's top Champions League goalscorer. He scored five goals in the group stage, the same number as Atletico's Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann.

Bayern's Harry Kane is 11-4 and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham is a 14-1 shot. Both England internationals have scored four Champions League goals in 2023-24.

Champions League last-16 draw

Porto v Arsenal

Napoli v Barcelona

Paris St-Germain v Real Sociedad

Inter v Atletico Madrid

PSV Eindhoven v Borussia Dortmund

Lazio v Bayern Munich

Copenhagen v Manchester City

RB Leipzig v Real Madrid

First-leg matches take place on February 13-14 & 20-21; second legs on March 5-6 & 12-13

Liverpool, 12-5 favourites for the Europa League, are already through to the last 16 along with 14-1 Brighton, 18-1 West Ham and 40-1 Rangers.

The draw for the playoff round was made on Monday and Milan, who pipped Newcastle to third place in their Champions League group, are 10-1 to win the competition after being paired with Rennes.

Aston Villa are 3-1 favourites to succeed West Ham as Europa Conference League winners and, like the four British representatives in the Europa League, Unai Emery's men bypassed the playoff round by winning their group.