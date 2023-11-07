Copenhagen v Manchester United Champions League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power: Back Danes to frustrate Red Devils

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Copenhagen v Manchester United match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Copenhagen v Manchester United

You can watch Copenhagen v Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday November 8, live on TNT Sports 1 at 8pm

Match prediction & best bets

Copenhagen or draw double chance

3pts 20-21 Coral , Ladbrokes

No goalscorer

1pt 16-1 bet365

Copenhagen v Manchester United odds

Copenhagen 16-5

Manchester United 5-6

Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Copenhagen v Manchester United team news

Copenhagen

Mohamed Elyounoussi has missed Copenhagen's last three matches and is unlikely to feature against United. Davit Khocholava, Birger Meling and William Clem are sidelined.

Manchester United

Marcus Rashford is expected to return after missing the weekend win at Fulham. Victor Lindelof (illness) will be assessed and Amad Diallo is back in training but Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw are injured.

Copenhagen v Manchester United predictions

Manchester United needed an injury-time strike from Bruno Fernandes to claim a much-needed Premier League win at Fulham on Saturday but the Red Devils may struggle to follow up with three points against Copenhagen in the Champions League.

After losing 4-3 to Bayern Munich and 3-2 to Galatasaray in their first two Group A matches, United edged past Copenhagen 1-0 at Old Trafford on matchday three.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana was the home hero, saving a 97th-minute penalty from Jordan Larsson to ensure that Harry Maguire's 72nd-minute header remained the decisive goal.

It was a far from convincing display, however. Copenhagen had 16 shots to United's 15 and ten corners to their hosts' five, and the Danish champions are worth backing to avoid defeat on home turf.

They have responded to their disappointment at Old Trafford by beating Hvidovre 4-0 and Randers 4-2 in the Danish Superliga, either side of a 1-0 cup win at home to Midtjylland, and they stood firm against some high-class opponents in the Champions League last season.

Copenhagen drew 0-0 with Sevilla and Manchester City and 1-1 with Borussia Dortmund in the 2022-23 group stage and they gave Bayern Munich a scare this term, taking a second-half lead before late goals from Jamal Musiala and Mathys Tel fired Bayern to a 2-1 win.

The Danes looked on course for an impressive win at Galatasaray on matchday one, when they went 2-0 up before having Elias Jelert sent off and conceding in the 86th and 88th minutes to draw 2-2 in Istanbul.

Copenhagen's consistent Champions League performances, coupled with United's lack of attacking fluency, suggests it could be another tough night for Erik ten Hag, whose side were thumped 3-0 by Manchester City and Newcastle before their victory at Fulham.

Marcus Rashford missed the trip to Craven Cottage due to injury and could return in Copenhagen but United remain short of in-form forwards.

Striker Rasmus Hojlund, yet to score in the Premier League, has had better luck in Europe with a goal in the defeat to Bayern and a brace against Galatasaray and the Denmark international will be keen to impress against a Copenhagen squad including his younger twin brothers Oscar and Emil.

However, Hojlund senior failed to have a shot at Fulham in another disjointed display from Ten Hag's side and it could be worth chancing no goalscorer, which has copped in five of Copenhagen's last 15 Champions League home fixtures, at a juicy price.

Key stat

Five of Copenhagen's last 15 home Champions League games, including qualifiers, have ended 0-0.

Probable teams

Copenhagen (4-3-3): Grabara; Ankersen, Diks, Vavro, Jelert; Lerager, Falk, Goncalves; Larsson, Claesson, Achouri

Subs: Bardghji, Boilesen, Sander, Froholdt, Sorensen, Cornelius, O Hojlund

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Dalot; McTominay, Amrabat; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; R Hojlund

Subs: Evans, Reguilon, Antony, Martial, Eriksen, Mount, Lindelof

Inside info

Copenhagen

Star man Viktor Claesson

Top scorer Diogo Goncalves

Penalty taker Diogo Goncalves

Card magnet Elias Jelert

Assist ace Elias Achouri

Set-piece aerial threat Denis Vavro

Manchester United

Star man Bruno Fernandes

Top scorer Bruno Fernandes

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Card magnet Bruno Fernandes

Assist ace Marcus Rashford

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Maguire

Copenhagen v Manchester United b et builder predictions

Under 2.5 goals

Copenhagen's home games in the Champions League tend to be low-scoring and Manchester United have scored only twice in their last four matches

Over 9.5 corners

Copenhagen had ten of the 15 match corners in their defeat at Old Trafford and there were 22 flag-kicks in the Danes' first two group games

Diogo Goncalves to have over 1.5 shots

The midfielder is Copenhagen's leading league goalscorer this season and averages two shots per game in the Champions League, scoring against Galatasaray

Pays out at 5-1 with bet365

