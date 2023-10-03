Champions League matchday two predictions, odds and football betting tips for Wednesday, October 4

Where to watch

Atletico Madrid v Feyenoord

TNT Sports 1, 5.45pm Wednesday

Royal Antwerp v Shakhtar Donetsk

TNT Sports 4, 5.45pm Wednesday

Borussia Dortmund v Milan

TNT Sports 4, 8pm Wednesday

Porto v Barcelona

TNT Sports Extra, 8pm Wednesday

Red Star Belgrade v Young Boys

TNT Sports Extra, 8pm Wednesday

Best bets

Atletico Madrid and both teams to score

1pt 5-2 bet365 , BoyleSports

Shakhtar-draw double chance

1pt Evs Hills

Red Star Belgrade to beat Young Boys

1pt 11-10 general

Wednesday's Champions League predictions

Atletico Madrid v Feyenoord

Atletico Madrid are buzzing after last month's 3-1 win over Real Madrid and they should come out on top of their second group game when they host Dutch champions Feyenoord.

Diego Simeone's side followed that victory over Los Blancos with successes over Osasuna and Cadiz, and only a freak injury-time goal from Lazio keeper Ivan Provedel stopped them winning their opener.

They may not have everything their own way against their visitors from Rotterdam, who already have a win under their belt and put four past arch-rivals Ajax on a recent visit to Amsterdam, so take Atletico to win and both teams to score.

Royal Antwerp v Shakhtar Donetsk

Antwerp were given a lesson when they lost 5-0 to Barcelona last time and they have failed to score in their last four games.

That does not bode well for a visit from seasoned Champions League performers Shakhtar, especially as the Belgians are expected to make a host of forced defensive changes, so take the Ukrainian outfit to get something out of the game by backing them on the double-chance market.

Borussia Dortmund v Milan

This one looks too tight to call even through Dortmund are unbeaten in 22 home matches as they were poor in their opening defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Expect BvB to bounce back in some respect but Milan have recovered from their own recent disappointments and boast former Dortmund favourite Christian Pulisic, who has scored four goals in his last seven games.

Porto v Barcelona

The clash in Porto looks like one to savour rather than attacking from a betting perspective, as while Barcelona romped to victory in their opening game and have won seven of their nine matches this season, they have lost four of their last six Champions League games on the road.

So we don't know which Barca will turn up, although Porto should be more than hopeful having not suffered a home defeat since February and already put Shakhtar in their place with a 3-1 win in Hamburg.

Red Star Belgrade v Young Boys

Red Star Belgrade, who are unbeaten in their last 21 home games, should have too much for Young Boys after an impressive early showing at Manchester City.

The Serbs took the lead before falling 3-1 at the Etihad, and that should give them plenty of confidence against the Swiss outfit who have never won a game in the group stage.

