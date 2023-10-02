Champions League matchday two predictions, odds and football betting tips for Tuesday, October 3

Where to watch

RB Salzburg v Real Sociedad

TNT Sports 4, 5.45pm Tuesday

Union Berlin v Braga

TNT Sports 3, 5.45pm Tuesday

Copenhagen v Bayern Munich

TNT Sports 4, 8pm Tuesday

Inter v Benfica

TNT Sports 6, 8pm Tuesday

Napoli v Real Madrid

TNT Sports 3, 8pm Tuesday

PSV Eindhoven v Sevilla

TNT Sports 7, 8pm Tuesday

Best bets

Oscar Gloukh to score at any time v Real Sociedad

TNT Sports 4, 5.45pm Tuesday

1pt 6-1 Betfair

Under 3.5 goals in Copenhagen v Bayern Munich

TNT Sports 4, 8pm Tuesday

2pts 5-6 Betfair

PSV Eindhoven to beat Sevilla

TNT Sports 7, 8pm Tuesday

2pts Evs Betfair, Coral

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Tuesday's Champions League predictions

RB Salzburg v Real Sociedad

RB Salzburg enjoyed the perfect start to their Group D campaign, beating last season's quarter-finalists Benfica 2-0 in Lisbon, where they took full advantage of a 13th-minute red card for Benfica's Antonio Silva.

The Austrian champions should cause problems for Real Sociedad, who drew 1-1 at home to Inter on matchday one, and Salzburg's Oscar Gloukh is worth backing to follow up his goal against Benfica. The midfielder scored in Israel's European Under-19 Championship final defeat to England last year and has three goals in eight caps for the senior team.

Union Berlin v Braga

After a memorable 2022-23 season, Union Berlin have had a poor start to the new campaign and Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Heidenheim made it four Bundesliga losses in a row.

Real Madrid needed a late winner from Jude Bellingham to edge past the Berlin boys on matchday one but Union have scored only once in their last five matches and make little appeal as favourites to beat a limited Braga side.

Copenhagen v Bayern Munich

Copenhagen claimed home draws against Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City in last season's Champions League group stage and they are aiming to frustrate Bayern Munich in their first home game in Group A.

The Danes conceded two late goals to draw 2-2 at Galatasaray on matchday one, having been reduced to ten men, and they can keep the scoreline respectable against Bayern. The German champions beat Manchester United 4-3 but only one of their last eight away games in Europe has produced over 3.5 goals.

Inter v Benfica

Benfica's Champions League run last season ended with a 3-3 draw against Inter at San Siro in the quarter-final second leg after the Nerazzurri had won 2-0 in Portugal.

Inter, last season's runners-up, are odds-on for a home victory following their matchday-one draw at Real Sociedad. No bet stands out in this fixture although Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, who scored in the 62nd, 77th, 85th and 89th minutes of their 4-0 weekend win at Salernitana, is a solid 9-2 favourite to break the deadlock.

Napoli v Real Madrid

Group C big guns Napoli and Real Madrid both left it late to claim opening victories over Braga and Union Berlin and a tight contest is expected in Naples.

The Italian champions scored eight goals in last week's league victories over Udinese and Lecce but Real have won seven of their first eight fixtures in La Liga, keeping clean sheets in three of their last four outings in all competitions, so the draw is worth considering at 13-5.

PSV Eindhoven v Sevilla

PSV Eindhoven were torn apart by Arsenal's slick attacking unit in a 4-0 defeat in north London on matchday one but the Dutch side can bounce back at home to struggling Sevilla.

The visitors lost 1-0 at Barcelona, where Sergio Ramos scored a late own goal, at the weekend and have taken just seven points from their first seven games in La Liga.

Sevilla are missing injured striker Youssef En-Nesyri – their top scorer with 17 goals in all competitions in 2022-23, when none of his teammates managed more than six – and PSV have won all six of their home matches this term by margins of 4-1, 2-0, 5-1, 4-0, 3-0 and 3-1.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.