Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle Champions League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power: Dortmund set for double delight

Where to watch Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle

You can watch Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle in the Champions League on Tuesday, November 7, live on TNT Sports 1, 5.45pm Tuesday

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle team news

Borussia Dortmund

Emre Can has not featured since being forced off during the 1-0 win at Newcastle on matchday three and Mareu Morey and Julian Duranvile remain unavailable.

Newcastle

Dan Burn has joined Matt Targett, Javi Manquillo, Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Elliot Anderson, Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes and Lewis Miley on the sidelines. Sandro Tonali continues his ten-month ban.

Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle predictions

Borussia Dortmund have advanced to the Champions League knockout stage in four of their last five campaigns and they can move a giant step closer to this season's round of 16 by beating Newcastle at Signal Iduna Park.

The Germans were bottom of Group F when they travelled to Newcastle on matchday three but they came out fighting and Lukas Nmecha's first half goal secured a precious 1-0 success.

Despite the setback Newcastle reached the halfway point of a demanding group with a respectable four-point tally.

However, last month's defeat felt like a major blow for the Magpies, who must take something from tough trips to Dortmund and Paris St-Germain to retain realistic hope of getting out of the group.

Newcastle were handed a devilishly tough draw but they started the campaign in impressive fashion.

The Tynesiders passed a stern test with a backs-to-the-wall 0-0 draw away to Milan and they showed off their attacking attributes with a wonderful 4-1 victory at home to Paris St-Germain.

At that point Newcastle appeared firmly on course for the knockout stage but injuries began to pile up before the loss to Dortmund and Eddie Howe's side must make the return trip to North Rhine-Westphalia with an even more depleted squad.

Of the 16 players who featured for Newcastle on matchday three, Dan Burn, Matt Targett, Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy have picked up injuries while Sandro Tonali is at the early stages of a ten-month worldwide ban.

Newcastle shrugged aside their difficulties to win 1-0 at home to Arsenal on Saturday but it took a monumental effort from the players and it would be no great surprise if energy and concentration levels were to dip just four days later.

Dortmund had a miserable weekend, losing 4-0 at home to Bayern Munich, but manager Edin Terzic has plenty of options to switch things around.

Terzic's side went into the weekend on an eight-game unbeaten run but their confidence soon disappeared as Bayern raced into a two-goal lead after just nine minutes.

There wasn't much of a response from Dortmund, who had to digest their first Bundesliga defeat of the season, but they will be desperate to put things tight and re-establish their reputation for being a fearsome prospect on home soil.

The Yellow-Blacks have lost just two of their last 17 Champions League home games and they look overpriced to compete a swift double over a depleted Newcastle.

Key stat

Borussia Dortmund have won 16 of their last 20 home matches

Probable teams

Borussia Dortmund (4-3-3): Kobel; Wolf, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Nmecha, Ozcan, Sabitzer; Malen, Fullkrugg, Reus.

Subs: Meyer, Adeyemi, Reyna, Sule, Haller, Bensebaini, Moukoko, Brandt.

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Livramento, Lascelles, Schar, Trippier; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon.

Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Gillespie, Krafth, Hall, Willock, Ritchie, Karius.

