Barcelona vs PSG prediction, betting tips and odds: Well-matched rivals set for tense second leg
Free Champions League tips, best bets and predictions for Barcelona vs PSG. Plus a £40 BetMGM free bet offer
BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Barcelona vs PSG. You can grab your free bets here.
We’ve included instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.
Where to watch Barcelona vs PSG
You can watch Barcelona vs PSG in the Champions League at 8pm on Tuesday, April 16, live on TNT Sports 1
Match prediction & best bets
1-1 correct score
1pt 7-1 general
A red card to be shown
1pt 15-4 Hills
You can bet on Barcelona vs PSG here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM
Barcelona vs PSG odds
Barcelona 6-5
PSG 2-1
Draw 3-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Barcelona vs PSG predictions
Paris St-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick on his last Champions League visit to Barcelona and the French champions may need more Mbappe magic in Tuesday's quarter-final second leg.
PSG are out to 14-1 to claim a maiden Champions League title after last week's 3-2 home defeat to Barca, who could prove resolute opponents at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.
Mbappe is expected to line up for Barcelona's rivals Real Madrid next season but he failed to sparkle at the Parc des Princes and a tight second leg is in prospect.
Xavi's side, who beat Napoli 4-1 on aggregate in the last 16, have been defending superbly in La Liga, keeping six successive clean sheets, and the 1-1 correct score is worth a bet against PSG.
Raphinha gave Barcelona a 1-0 half-time lead in Paris before goals from Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha put PSG 2-1 up early in the second half.
Another slick Raphinha finish levelled things up and Andreas Christensen's 77th-minute header earned the visitors a slender first-leg advantage.
There was not much to choose between the teams, with PSG having six shots on target to Barca's seven and hitting the crossbar through substitute Bradley Barcola.
And it could be a similar story in Catalonia, where Barcelona hope to have ace midfielder Pedri back in the starting 11 after his delightful assist for Raphinha's second goal in Paris.
The 21-year-old Pedri is a grizzled veteran compared to Barca's 16-year-old winger Lamine Yamal and 17-year-old centre-back Pau Cubarsi, who should keep their places after impressive first-leg displays.
Cubarsi has played a key role in Barca's run of La Liga shutouts, which include a 0-0 draw at Athletic Bilbao and a 3-0 victory at Atletico Madrid, who had won 13 of their previous 14 home league games.
Xavi's men have been far from prolific in attack, winning three of their last four league games by a 1-0 scoreline, but PSG, who have drawn four of their last six in Ligue 1, may come up short in Catalonia.
The French side rarely bow out of Europe gracefully – they had a player sent off in both legs of their 2020-21 semi-final defeat to Manchester City and 16 yellow cards were shown in the following season's last-16 tie against Real Madrid.
Referee Istvan Kovacs booked four PSG players in this term's group-stage defeat at Newcastle and two of Barca's last three league opponents had a player sent off so backing a red card to be shown could prove profitable.
Key stat
PSG have drawn four of their last six Ligue 1 matches
Barcelona vs PSG team news
Barcelona
Andreas Christensen and Sergi Roberto are suspended following their bookings in the first leg. Gavi and Alejandro Balde remain injured but Pedri could be fit to start in midfield.
PSG
Right-back Achraf Hakimi is available after serving a ban in the first leg. Nordi Mukiele has recovered from a head injury but Layvin Kurzawa, Presnel Kimpembe and Sergio Rico are sidelined.
Probable teams
Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Cancelo; Pedri, Gundogan, De Jong; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha
Subs: Lopez, Torres, Romeu, Felix, Martinez, Guiu, Alonso
PSG (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe
Subs: Skriniar, Soler, Kolo Muani, Kang-In Lee, Ruiz, Barcola, Mendes
Inside info
Barcelona
Star man Pedri
Top scorer Robert Lewandowski
Penalty taker Robert Lewandowski
Card magnet Frenkie de Jong
Assist ace Raphinha
Set-piece aerial threat Ronald Araujo
PSG
Star man Kylian Mbappe
Top scorer Kylian Mbappe
Penalty taker Kylian Mbappe
Card magnet Manuel Ugarte
Assist ace Ousmane Dembele
Set-piece aerial threat Marquinhos
Barcelona vs PSG bet builder predictions
Draw
Barcelona have kept six straight clean sheets in La Liga and they are capable of claiming the draw they need to progress
Over 4.5 cards
There were six bookings in last week's first leg and referee Istvan Kovacs has brandished 24 yellow cards and one red in his last three games
Raphinha to have over 2.5 shots
The Barca winger averages 3.7 shots per game in the Champions League, scored twice in the first leg and had five attempts in his last home appearance in La Liga
Pays out at 13-2 with Hills
Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Barcelona vs PSG
We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Barcelona vs PSG in the Champions League.
Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free bet offer when you place a qualifying bet on Barcelona vs PSG
- Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up
- Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details
- Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)
- Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account
- Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs
BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.
- New customers only
- Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football
- Seven-day expiry
- Exclusions apply
- Stakes are not returned
- Further T&Cs apply
- 18+. For more info visit www.begambleaware.org
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 15 April 2024inChampions League
Last updated 16:01, 15 April 2024
- PSG vs Barcelona prediction, betting tips and odds
- Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, betting tips and odds
- Real Madrid vs Manchester City prediction, odds and betting tips
- Arsenal vs Bayern Munich predictions, odds and betting tips: Get 30-1 for a goal to be scored in Emirates clash
- Manchester City and Arsenal face heavyweight opponents in Champions League quarter-finals
- PSG vs Barcelona prediction, betting tips and odds
- Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, betting tips and odds
- Real Madrid vs Manchester City prediction, odds and betting tips
- Arsenal vs Bayern Munich predictions, odds and betting tips: Get 30-1 for a goal to be scored in Emirates clash
- Manchester City and Arsenal face heavyweight opponents in Champions League quarter-finals