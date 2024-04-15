Barcelona vs PSG prediction, betting tips and odds: Well-matched rivals set for tense second leg

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Barcelona vs PSG. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Barcelona vs PSG

You can watch Barcelona vs PSG in the Champions League at 8pm on Tuesday, April 16, live on TNT Sports 1

Match prediction & best bets

1-1 correct score

1pt 7-1 general

A red card to be shown

1pt 15-4 Hills

Barcelona vs PSG odds

Barcelona 6-5

PSG 2-1

Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Barcelona vs PSG predictions

Paris St-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick on his last Champions League visit to Barcelona and the French champions may need more Mbappe magic in Tuesday's quarter-final second leg.

PSG are out to 14-1 to claim a maiden Champions League title after last week's 3-2 home defeat to Barca, who could prove resolute opponents at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Mbappe is expected to line up for Barcelona's rivals Real Madrid next season but he failed to sparkle at the Parc des Princes and a tight second leg is in prospect.

Xavi's side, who beat Napoli 4-1 on aggregate in the last 16, have been defending superbly in La Liga, keeping six successive clean sheets, and the 1-1 correct score is worth a bet against PSG.

Raphinha gave Barcelona a 1-0 half-time lead in Paris before goals from Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha put PSG 2-1 up early in the second half.

Another slick Raphinha finish levelled things up and Andreas Christensen's 77th-minute header earned the visitors a slender first-leg advantage.

There was not much to choose between the teams, with PSG having six shots on target to Barca's seven and hitting the crossbar through substitute Bradley Barcola.

And it could be a similar story in Catalonia, where Barcelona hope to have ace midfielder Pedri back in the starting 11 after his delightful assist for Raphinha's second goal in Paris.

The 21-year-old Pedri is a grizzled veteran compared to Barca's 16-year-old winger Lamine Yamal and 17-year-old centre-back Pau Cubarsi, who should keep their places after impressive first-leg displays.

Cubarsi has played a key role in Barca's run of La Liga shutouts, which include a 0-0 draw at Athletic Bilbao and a 3-0 victory at Atletico Madrid, who had won 13 of their previous 14 home league games.

Xavi's men have been far from prolific in attack, winning three of their last four league games by a 1-0 scoreline, but PSG, who have drawn four of their last six in Ligue 1, may come up short in Catalonia.

The French side rarely bow out of Europe gracefully – they had a player sent off in both legs of their 2020-21 semi-final defeat to Manchester City and 16 yellow cards were shown in the following season's last-16 tie against Real Madrid.

Referee Istvan Kovacs booked four PSG players in this term's group-stage defeat at Newcastle and two of Barca's last three league opponents had a player sent off so backing a red card to be shown could prove profitable.

Key stat

PSG have drawn four of their last six Ligue 1 matches

Barcelona vs PSG team news

Barcelona

Andreas Christensen and Sergi Roberto are suspended following their bookings in the first leg. Gavi and Alejandro Balde remain injured but Pedri could be fit to start in midfield.

PSG

Right-back Achraf Hakimi is available after serving a ban in the first leg. Nordi Mukiele has recovered from a head injury but Layvin Kurzawa, Presnel Kimpembe and Sergio Rico are sidelined.

Probable teams

Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Cancelo; Pedri, Gundogan, De Jong; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Subs: Lopez, Torres, Romeu, Felix, Martinez, Guiu, Alonso

PSG (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe

Subs: Skriniar, Soler, Kolo Muani, Kang-In Lee, Ruiz, Barcola, Mendes

Inside info

Barcelona

Star man Pedri

Top scorer Robert Lewandowski

Penalty taker Robert Lewandowski

Card magnet Frenkie de Jong

Assist ace Raphinha

Set-piece aerial threat Ronald Araujo

PSG

Star man Kylian Mbappe

Top scorer Kylian Mbappe

Penalty taker Kylian Mbappe

Card magnet Manuel Ugarte

Assist ace Ousmane Dembele

Set-piece aerial threat Marquinhos

Barcelona vs PSG b et builder predictions

Draw

Barcelona have kept six straight clean sheets in La Liga and they are capable of claiming the draw they need to progress

Over 4.5 cards

There were six bookings in last week's first leg and referee Istvan Kovacs has brandished 24 yellow cards and one red in his last three games

Raphinha to have over 2.5 shots

The Barca winger averages 3.7 shots per game in the Champions League, scored twice in the first leg and had five attempts in his last home appearance in La Liga

Pays out at 13-2 with Hills

