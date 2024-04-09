Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, betting tips and odds: Stalemate expected at Wanda Metropolitano

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

You can watch Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League at 8pm on Wednesday, April 10, live on TNT Sports 2

Match prediction & best bet

Draw

1pt 11-4 Hills

No goalscorer

1pt 12-1 bet365

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund odds

Atletico Madrid 4-5

Borussia Dortmund 15-4

Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund team news

Atletico Madrid

Mario Hermoso is a major doubt for the hosts, who will also be without Thomas Lemar and Vitolo.

Borussia Dortmund

Donyell Malen could return for Borussia Dortmund, whose only confirmed absentee is Ramy Bensebaini.

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund predictions

Two of the Champions League's unfancied clubs collide at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday as Atletico Madrid host Borussia Dortmund and a cagey contest could be on the cards.

It is fair to say both of these clubs have had more success on the continent than domestically this campaign.

Atleti are 17 points off top spot in La Liga but went unbeaten during the Champions League group stage and knocked out last season's runners-up Inter in the last 16.

Finishing in the top four of the Bundesliga is the primary goal for Dortmund in an underwhelming campaign but in Europe they topped a group featuring Paris St-Germain, Milan and Newcastle before overcoming PSV 3-1 on aggregate in their first knockout tie.

That said, neither side are fancied to go the distance – Atletico are 12-1 and Borussia Dortmund 25-1 in the outright betting.

Dortmund have the advantage of an almost full-strength squad to call upon while Atletico Madrid should be a little fresher after a nine-day break.

But Diego Simeone's men have posted only four wins in their last 12 games and they do not have the same fear factor at home which they have had in the past.

This is the third time in five years Atletico have reached this stage of the Champions League but they have not gone beyond the quarter-finals since 2016-17.

Dortmund, meanwhile, are targeting a first appearance in the semi-finals since 2012-13.

They pulled off a huge Der Klassiker triumph over Bayern Munich in their most recent road trip but followed it up with a 1-0 defeat at home to Stuttgart on Saturday.

It is therefore hard to make a strong case for either club given their inconsistencies and the draw looks the best bet.

But goals could also be at a premium and backing no goalscorer could appeal to some punters.

Both teams have scored in only two of Dortmund's last six fixtures and both legs of their last-16 tie with PSV were evenly poised.

Atletico are not the impenetrable juggernauts they once were under Simeone but they nonetheless made life tough for Inter in the last 16, edging it on penalties after the tie finished 2-2.

Key stat

Borussia Dortmund have drawn eight matches in the Bundesliga this season.

Probable teams

Atletico Madrid (3-5-2): Oblak; Savic, Witsel, Reinildo; Molina, Llorente, Koke, De Paul, Lino; Griezmann, Morata.

Subs: Azpilicueta, Gabriel Paulista, Saul, Depay, Correa, Riquelme, Barrios.

Borussia Dortmund (4-3-3): Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can, Brandt; Sancho, Fullkrug, Adeyemi.

Subs: Ozcan, Nmecha, Reus, Wolf, Moukoko, Malen, Sule.

Inside info

Atletico Madrid

Star man Alvaro Morata

Top scorer Alvaro Morata

Penalty taker Antoine Griezmann

Card magnet Rodrigo De Paul

Assist ace Samuel Lino

Set-piece aerial threat Stefan Savic

Borussia Dortmund

Star man Julian Brandt

Top scorer Niclas Fullkrug

Penalty taker Niclas Fullkrug

Card magnet Mats Hummels

Assist ace Julian Brandt

Set-piece aerial threat Nico Schlotterbeck

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund b et builder predictions

Under 2.5 goals

This could be a tight contest and under 2.5 goals, which has clicked in four of Borussia Dortmund's last six games, is a worthwhile pick.

Mats Hummels to be booked

Mats Hummels could have his hands full up against Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata, and has been booked four times in the Bundesliga this term.

Antoine Griezmann to have a shot on target

Antoine Griezmann has scored six goals in the Champions League this season and is worth selecting to steer a shot on target.

Price guide 9-1

