Arsenal v Sevilla Champions League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power: Gunners can cement top spot

Where to watch Arsenal v Sevilla

You can watch Arsenal v Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday, November 8th, live on TNT Sports 2 at 8pm.

Match prediction & best bet

Arsenal to win & under 3.5 goals

1pt 11-10 bet365 , BoyleSports, Coral

Arsenal v Sevilla odds

Arsenal 3-10

Sevilla 9-1

Draw 9-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Arsenal v Sevilla team news

Arsenal

Martin Odegaard missed the weekend defeat at Newcastle. He may again be absent alongside Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Jurrien Timber and Gabriel Jesus.

Sevilla

Sergio Ramos and Fernando are doubts while Marcao and Alfonso Pastor are ruled out. Reserve goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic is in contention.

Arsenal v Sevilla predictions

Arsenal's Premier League title hopes were dealt a major blow with defeat at Newcastle on Saturday but the Gunners are top of their Champions League group and can cement their position by defeating Sevilla at the Emirates .

Mikel Arteta was furious that VAR failed to disallow Anthony Gordon's winning goal at St James' Park at the weekend but, regardless, his side were at nowhere near their free-flowing best.

The Gunners were more robust on Tyneside than they were during last week's dismal 3-1 League Cup defeat at West Ham, but they lacked craft and invention in the absence of skipper Martin Odegaard, who missed the trip to the North East with a hip injury.

Given Odegaard's importance to the Gunners it is unlikely that Arteta will take any risks with his fitness. And if the Norwegian is ruled out of Wednesday's clash the Sevilla, the Gunners will need to find alternative ways of servicing their dangerous front three.

High-profile summer signing Kai Havertz has been a major disappointment, contributing just one goal and one assist in his first 17 appearances.

Declan Rice has played higher up the pitch to reasonable effect, scoring two Premier League goals, but Arsenal's reliance on Odegaard is obvious and his absence would undoubtedly give Sevilla some encouragement.

The Andalusians qualified for the Champions League by virtue of winning the Europa League for a record seventh time last season, but they had a tough time of it in La Liga, finishing 12th, and do not seem to have progressed this term.

Sevilla last month replaced Jose Luis Mendilibar with Diego Alonso in the dugout but performances have yet to improve and they head to London without a win in seven games.

Alonso's side were beaten 2-1 by Arsenal at the Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium last month, leaving them four points adrift of the Gunners and three behind second-placed Lens, who they meet in northern France on matchday six.

If they are to make a belated impact on the group then they must tighten up at the back.

Sevilla have gone eight matches without a clean sheet and their powers of resistance have not been helped by persistent injuries to veteran defender Sergio Ramos, who has featured in just four of 11 La Liga matches.

With or without Ramos, who is rated doubtful for the trip to the Emirates, Sevilla are unlikely to keep the Gunners at bay.

Arsenal have not been anywhere near their best recently but they have scored in eight consecutive home games and can do enough to register a solid, if unspectacular Champions League success.

Key stat

Five of Sevilla's last seven Champions League away games have featured fewer than three goals.

Probable teams

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Havertz, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Subs: Ramsdale, Vieira, Trossard, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Nelson, Cedric, Elneny, Hein.

Sevilla (4-2-3-1): Nyland; Navas, Bade, Gudelj, Acuna; Soumare, Sow; Lukebakio, Rakitic, Ocampos; En-Nesyri.

Subs: Dmitrovic, Nianzou, Sanchez, Mir, Torres, Jordan, Diaz, Lamela, Suso.

Inside info

Arsenal

Star man Bukayo Saka

Top scorer Eddie Nketiah

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Card magnet Kai Havertz

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Sevilla

Star man Ivan Rakitic

Top scorer Youssef En-Nesyri

Penalty taker Lucas Ocampos

Card magnet Nemanja Gudelj

Assist ace Ivan Rakitic

Set-piece aerial threat Youssef En-Nesyri

