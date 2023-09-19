Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven predictions, betting odds and tips: Gunners can grind out another victory

Where to watch Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven

TNT Sports 1, 8pm Wednesday

Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven team news

Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli has joined Thomas Partey, Jurrien Timber and Mohamed Elneny on the sidelines.

PSV Eindhoven

Jordan Teze is a doubt while Mauro Junior, Armando Bispo and Fredrik Oppegard are ruled out.

Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven predictions

Arsenal are eager to impress on their return to the Champions League after a six-season absence and can make a successful start with a home victory over PSV Eindhoven.

The Gunners are fourth in the Premier League but they remain a fair way short of peak performance and were grateful to grind out a 1-0 victory at Everton on Sunday.

However, Mikel Arteta is pleased that his team are showing a winning mentality and his main concern this week will be taking maximum points at home to PSV and Tottenham.

PSV have not made much of an impact in recent European campaigns. The Red and Whites last played in the Champions League group stage in 2018 and they have not reached the knockout rounds since 2015-16.

They were second in the Eredivisie last season, finishing seven points behind Feyenoord, and one of their main aims over the next eight months is to achieve a first league title since 2017-18.

Peter Bosz's side are setting the early pace this season with four straight wins, although they are yet to come up against any of their principal title rivals.

However, they seem to be adjusting reasonably well to the departures of attacker Xavi Simons and midfielder Ibrahima Sangare, while new signing Noa Lang has hit the ground running with three goals in three league appearances.

PSV will hope to of lay down a title challenge but qualifying from Champions League Group B looks a tougher task.

Bosz's charges are 7-4 to advance to the knockout stage and anything they pick up from the matches against Arsenal would probably be seen as a bonus.

Despite their long exile from Europe's top tier, Arsenal should fully expect to dominate Group B.

Arteta will have to make do without Gabriel Martinelli, who seemd to suffer a muscle strain at Everton. But Martinelli's replacement Leandro Trossard popped up with the winning goal at Goodison and he has the intelligence and technique to shine on the European stage.

Arsenal are no strangers to PSV, who they faced in last season's Europa League group stage, winning 1-0 at the Emirates on matchday two and losing 2-0 at the Phillips Stadion on matchday five.

The first of those fixtures, when both sides were equally in need of the points, was a more accurate barometer and a similar outcome looks on the cards this week with Arsenal likely to register a low-scoring success.

Key stat

Seven of Arsenal's last ten competitive games have featured fewer than three goals

Probable teams

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Vieira; Saka, Jesus, Trossard.

Subs: Ramsdale, Havertz, Nketiah, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Tomiyasu, Nelson, Jorginho, Cedric.

PSV Eindhoven (4-2-3-1): Benitez; Dest, Ramalho, Bella-Kotchap, Van Aanholt; Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko, Saibari, Lang; De Jong.

Subs: Boscagli, Lozano, Til, Pepi, Babadi, Waterman, Tillman, Drommel, Sambo.

Inside info

Arsenal

Star man Bukayo Saka

Top scorer Bukayo Saka/Martin Odegaard

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka/Martin Odegaard

Card magnet Bukayo Saka

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

PSV Eindhoven

Star man Joey Veerman

Top scorer Luuk de Jong

Penalty taker Luuk de Jong

Card magnet Andre Ramalho

Assist ace Joey Veerman

Set-piece aerial threat Luuk de Jong

