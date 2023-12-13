Brighton v Marseille predictions, betting odds and tips: Europa rivals difficult to separate

Where to watch Brighton v Marseille

TNT Sports 2, 8pm Thursday

Best bet

Draw

1pt 10-3 bet365 , Hills

Brighton v Marseille odds

Brighton 13-20

Marseille 15-4

Draw 10-3

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Brighton v Marseille team news

Brighton

Joel Veltman looks set to return after missing Saturday's draw with Burnley, but Solly March, Julio Enciso, Pervis Estupinan, Danny Welbeck, Ansu Fati, Tariq Lamptey and Adam Webster are all out.

Marseille

Joaquin Correa and Valentin Rodgier are ruled out, while Geoffrey Kondogbia is struggling.

Brighton v Marseille predictions

Brighton and Marseille have already secured their progress in the Europa League, but there is still something to play for at the Amex Stadium as the winner will top Group B and avoid a knockout-stage clash with a team who have fallen out of the Champions League.

The French side hold the advantage and a point would be enough for Gennaro Gattuso's side. While they have won just three of their last 16 away matches, their recent form suggest they can get the draw they require.

Marseille have lost one of their last nine games and scored 13 times in their last four outings, with former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finding the net seven times in that run.

Brighton, who came from two goals down to earn a draw at the Stade Velodrome with strikes from Pascal Gross and Joao Pedro, will have to be at the top of their game to see off the in-form Ligue 1 outfit.

An unbeaten run of seven home games should give them the confidence to do that, but Roberto de Zerbi's side have had a few problems getting over the line at the Amex, as evident from their 1-1 draw with struggling Burnley on Saturday.

While the motivation is there for them to finish their first European group campaign with three points, they look a short price to achieve that and there could be some value in the spoils being shared.

Key stat

Brighton have drawn four of their last seven home matches

Probable teams

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Igor, Hinshelwood; Gilmour, Gross; Adingra, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson

Subs: Van Hecke, Baleba, Dahoud, Bounanotte, Moder, O'Mahony, Baker-Boaitey

Marseille (3-5-2): Lopez; Mbemba, Gigot, Balerdi; Clauss, Veretout, Ounahi, Harit, Lodi; Aubameyang, Vitinha

Subs: Gueye, Sarr, Meite, Murillo, Mayoka-Tika, Soglo, Mughe

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.