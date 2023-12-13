Brighton v Marseille predictions, betting odds and tips: Europa rivals difficult to separate
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Brighton v Marseille in the Europa League on Thursday
Where to watch Brighton v Marseille
TNT Sports 2, 8pm Thursday
Best bet
Brighton v Marseille odds
Brighton 13-20
Marseille 15-4
Draw 10-3
Odds correct at time of publishing
Brighton v Marseille team news
Brighton
Joel Veltman looks set to return after missing Saturday's draw with Burnley, but Solly March, Julio Enciso, Pervis Estupinan, Danny Welbeck, Ansu Fati, Tariq Lamptey and Adam Webster are all out.
Marseille
Joaquin Correa and Valentin Rodgier are ruled out, while Geoffrey Kondogbia is struggling.
Brighton v Marseille predictions
Brighton and Marseille have already secured their progress in the Europa League, but there is still something to play for at the Amex Stadium as the winner will top Group B and avoid a knockout-stage clash with a team who have fallen out of the Champions League.
The French side hold the advantage and a point would be enough for Gennaro Gattuso's side. While they have won just three of their last 16 away matches, their recent form suggest they can get the draw they require.
Marseille have lost one of their last nine games and scored 13 times in their last four outings, with former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finding the net seven times in that run.
Brighton, who came from two goals down to earn a draw at the Stade Velodrome with strikes from Pascal Gross and Joao Pedro, will have to be at the top of their game to see off the in-form Ligue 1 outfit.
An unbeaten run of seven home games should give them the confidence to do that, but Roberto de Zerbi's side have had a few problems getting over the line at the Amex, as evident from their 1-1 draw with struggling Burnley on Saturday.
While the motivation is there for them to finish their first European group campaign with three points, they look a short price to achieve that and there could be some value in the spoils being shared.
Key stat
Brighton have drawn four of their last seven home matches
Probable teams
Brighton (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Igor, Hinshelwood; Gilmour, Gross; Adingra, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson
Subs: Van Hecke, Baleba, Dahoud, Bounanotte, Moder, O'Mahony, Baker-Boaitey
Marseille (3-5-2): Lopez; Mbemba, Gigot, Balerdi; Clauss, Veretout, Ounahi, Harit, Lodi; Aubameyang, Vitinha
Subs: Gueye, Sarr, Meite, Murillo, Mayoka-Tika, Soglo, Mughe
