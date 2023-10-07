Brighton v Liverpool betting odds and bet builder tips: Revitalised Reds can respond to Spurs setback

Where to watch Brighton v Liverpool

Brighton v Liverpool team news

Brighton

Pervis Estupinan is set for a spell on the sidelines with a muscle injury while Adam Lallana and James Milner are ruled out of facing their former club. Julio Enciso and Jakub Moder are also missing.

Liverpool

Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota are suspended after both were sent off at Tottenham last week. Cody Gakpo, Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago are ruled out.

Brighton v Liverpool predictions

Liverpool saw their 17-match Premier League unbeaten run broken in controversial circumstances at Tottenham last weekend, but the revitalised Reds can get the show back on track at Brighton.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were compromised by red cards to Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota, but the Reds were still worthy of at least a point against Spurs after they had a Luis Diaz strike, which would have given them a 1-0 lead, wrongly ruled out for offside by VAR.

Despite playing with nine men for the final 21 minutes of normal time, Liverpool were on course for a point until a freak 96th-minute own goal by Joel Matip handed victory to Spurs.

However, the match was further evidence that Liverpool are back to their former selves after a disappointing 2022-23 campaign and are ready to challenge for the title.

A midfield revamp, including the arrivals of Dominik Szoboszlai and former Brighton boy Alexis Mac Allister, has done the trick and Liverpool’s only dropped points prior to last week's defeat in north London came in a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on the opening weekend.

Since then, Liverpool have inflicted a rare home defeat on Newcastle as well as recording comfortable Anfield successes over Aston Villa and West Ham.

A suspension to Jota and an injury to Cody Gakpo is far from ideal for the trip to the south coast, but that may be no bad thing with a hungry Darwin Nunez ready to prove his worth.

Nunez is regularly criticised for being wasteful in front of goal but he offers more than Gakpo out of possession with his expansive runs in behind, something which could play to their strengths against possession-orientated Brighton.

With Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz available, there is a case to be made that Liverpool could field their most dangerous front three at the Amex Stadium and Brighton have shown that they can be vulnerable.

Losing the protection of Moises Caicedo and Mac Allister in midfield has had a bigger impact than first thought and while Brighton have won five of their first seven league games, recent signs have been worrying.

The Seagulls have won only one of their last five matches in all competitions and whereas Liverpool were able to ring the changes against Union Saint-Gilloise on Thursday night, Brighton were forced name a strong side for their 2-2 draw away to Marseille.

The draw in France followed a 6-1 Premier League hiding at Aston Villa, who had 19 shots, nine of which were on target, and means Roberto De Zerbi’s side are still awaiting their first clean sheet of the season.

Albion started the weekend as the Premier League’s leading scorers with 19 goals and are averaging 16 shots per game, but they have also conceded 14 times this term and Liverpool's attacking stars could profit.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in Brighton's last 11 Premier League matches.

Probable teams

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Lamptey; Gross, Gilmour; March, Welbeck, Mitoma, Ferguson.

Subs: Fati, Dahoud, Van Hecke, Pedro, Buonanotte, Hinshelwood, Baleba.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Subs: Gomez, Konate, Endo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Quansah, Doak.

Inside info

Brighton

Star man Evan Ferguson

Top scorer Evan Ferguson

Penalty taker Pascal Gross

Card magnet Tariq Lamptey

Assist ace Kaoru Mitoma

Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk

Liverpool

Star man Mo Salah

Top scorer Mo Salah

Penalty taker Mo Salah

Card magnet Alexis Mac Allister

Assist ace Mo Salah

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil Van Dijk

Brighton v Liverpool b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

The net has bulged at both ends in Brighton's last 11 Premier League matches and attacks should come to the fore at the Amex.

Darwin Nunez anytime goalscorer

The Uruguayan has scored four goals in nine appearances this season, averaging one every 95 minutes, and is set to lead the line for the Reds on Sunday.

Tariq Lamptey to be shown a card

An injury to Pervis Estupinan means Tariq Lamptey, who has been booked twice in four league appearances, should start and he will have Mohamed Salah to contend with.

Price guide 9-1

