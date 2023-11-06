Atletico Madrid v Celtic predictions and betting odds: Bhoys set for more misery in Europe

Where to watch Atletico Madrid v Celtic

Atletico Madrid to win & over 2.5 goals

2pts 5-6 bet365 , Coral , Ladbrokes

Atletico Madrid v Celtic team news

Atletico Madrid

Thomas Lemar and Vitolo are injured and Rodrigo de Paul is suspended after being sent off at Celtic Park. The match is also expected to come too soon for Memphis Depay and Reinildo Mandava.

Celtic

The Bhoys will be without Liel Abada, Reo Hatate, James McCarthy, Marco Tilio and Stephen Walsh.

Atletico Madrid v Celtic predictions

Atletico Madrid and Celtic put on a show in Glasgow on matchday three as they shared the spoils in a four-goal thriller and, while the goals should flow again in the Spanish capital, home advantage ought to prove key.

Atletico remain unbeaten after three games in Group E with that 2-2 draw at Celtic Park following a 3-2 win at home to Feyenoord and a 1-1 stalemate in Rome against Lazio.

Diego Simeone’s side are going well in La Liga too and they are only six points off top spot with a game in hand. The hosts have won all five home league fixtures at the Metropolitano Stadium, which includes accounting for Madrid rivals Real as well as Real Sociedad.

That spells danger for Celtic, who have taken only point from their first three Champions League assignments, and they are surely going to have to adopt a positive approach.

Atletico have shown more defensive vulnerability this season than has ever been the case under Simeone, so there is a glimmer of hope for the visitors.

The hosts have kept only two clean sheets in their last 11 games, conceding in all five of their home league wins, while both teams have scored in all three of their Champions League outings.

Celtic are domestically dominant but they tend to struggle in Europe’s elite competition and they have failed to win any of their nine group games over this season and last.

The Bhoys were beaten 2-0 away at Feyenoord, who won the shot count 16-8, while Atletico had 15 shots to Celtic’s six in the reverse fixture.

Those stats are likely to be enhanced in Madrid, where Celtic lost 5-1 to Real in last season’s Champions League, and that points to a high-scoring Atletico win.

Key stat

Atletico Madrid have won their last 15 home games.

Probable teams

Atletico Madrid (3-5-2): Oblak; Savic, Witsel, Hermoso; Molina, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Riquelme; Griezmann, Morata.

Subs: Correa, Azpilicueta, Llorente, Soyuncu, Gimenez, Galan, Grbic.

Celtic (4-3-3): Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; Turnbull, McGregor, O'Riley; Palma, Furuhashi, Maeda.

Subs: Ralston, Bernardo, Yang, Oh, Forrest, Phillips, Iwata.

