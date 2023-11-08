Ajax v Brighton Europa League predictions, betting odds and tips:

Where to watch Ajax v Brighton

Ajax v Brighton team news

Ajax

The hosts are still without Geronimo Rulli, Sivert Mannsverk, Jay Gorter and Amourricho van Axel Dongen but suffered no additional injuries over the weekend and new boss John van 't Schip could name a relatively unchanged side from their 4-1 victory over Heerenveen on Saturday.

Brighton

Pervis Estupinan's recovery is behind schedule so he misses out alongside Danny Welbeck, Solly March, Jakub Moder and Julio Enciso. Roberto De Zerbi has tended to shake things up in Europe and there could be starts for Ansu Fati, Joao Pedro and Jason Steele, who were all on the bench for Brighton's 1-1 draw with Everton on Saturday.

Ajax v Brighton predictions

When these sides met in Brighton last month the atmosphere was very different, with the visitors in the midst of a crisis and even deeper in turmoil after they left with a 2-0 defeat.

However, Ajax will be feeling more confident for the reverse fixture having won their last two games, beating Volendam 2-0 and Heerenveen 4-1 in new boss John van't Schip's opening pair of matches.

The Dutch giants had failed to win in ten matches before Van't Schip's appointment but the fans will be hoping a corner has been turned and this match against a strong Brighton side offers a great opportunity to prove whether that is the case.

And they have a good chance too, as this time it is the Seagulls who arrive in worse form, having being held to 1-1 draws with bottom-half sides Fulham and Everton in the Premier League since their victory over Ajax.

That win was their only victory in their last eight matches and Roberto De Zerbi will know that his side's form is a cause for concern, especially away from the Amex Stadium.

Brighton are winless in their last five away matches in a run which has included an embarrassing 6-1 loss to Aston Villa as well as a 2-2 draw in this competition at Marseille, who a then-struggling Ajax also managed to take a point off.

The Seagulls' defence has looked significantly weaker since injuries to Pervis Estupinan and Solly March and Ajax, fresh from a four goal-haul at the weekend, will be looking to hurt a damaged rearguard who have conceded nine times in four matches.

Despite their dreadful start to the season Ajax are still just two points off second place in Europa League Group B and could condemn Brighton to bottom spot with a win on Thursday.

Given Brighton's recent struggles and Ajax's upturn in form, it is worth opposing the favourites and backing the hosts to avoid defeat at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Key stat

Brighton are winless in their last five away matches.

Probable teams

Ajax (4-3-3): Ramaj; Gaaei, Sutalo, Hato, Martha; Taylor, Tahirovic, Van den Boomen; Berghuis, Brobbey, Bergwijn

Subs: Rensch, Avila, Sosa, Vos, Hlynsson, Akpom, Forbs

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, Milner; Gilmour, Gross; Fati, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson

Subs: Webster, Igor, Baleba, Dahoud, Lallana, Buonanotte, Adingra

