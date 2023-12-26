Everton v Man City predictions, odds and betting tips: Toffees could bring world champions down to earth

Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bets on Everton v Man City. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Everton v Man City

You can watch Everton v Man City in the Premier League on Wednesday December 27, live on Amazon Prime Video at 8.15pm

Match prediction & best bet

Everton or draw double chance

2pts 7-5 Betfair

Everton v Man City odds

Everton 5-1

Man City 3-5

Draw 100-30

Odds correct at time of publishing

Everton v Man City team news

Everton

Midfielder Idrissa Gueye is injured and Abdoulaye Doucoure, Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young are doubts.

Man City

Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku could feature after missing the Club World Cup campaign. Rodri is expected to start despite suffering an ankle injury in the final against Fluminense.

Everton v Man City predictions

Manchester City eased to victory at the Club World Cup last week, beating semi-final opponents Urawa Reds 3-0 before a 4-0 rout of Fluminense in the final, but the world champions have found it tougher against their domestic rivals.

City, 4-5 favourites in the ante-post Premier League betting, were fifth in the table on Christmas Day and their last six league results were draws against Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Crystal Palace, a 1-0 loss at Aston Villa and a 2-1 win at lowly Luton.

The Citizens are renowned for peaking in the second half of the season, as they demonstrated when hunting down long-time leaders Arsenal in the 2022-23 title race.

However, the Gunners, Liverpool and Villa are setting a brisk pace at the top of the table so City must start stringing together wins and they return to domestic action with a tough trip to Everton.

The six-match form certainly suggests the Toffees have a chance of upsetting the champions. They have taken 12 points to City's seven and conceded only five goals while Guardiola's men have let in 12.

Everton's recent success cannot be attributed to a soft run of fixtures as their last two home wins came against Newcastle and Chelsea.

They lost 2-1 at Tottenham just before Christmas and were beaten 3-0 by Manchester United at Goodison Park on November 26 despite having 24 shots to the Red Devils' nine.

Everton look a tempting bet to avoid defeat against City despite the absence of influential midfielder Idrissa Gueye and a doubt over the fitness of the impressive Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Those issues mean it would be wise to keep stakes modest but City are vulnerable favourites given their recent defensive record and last week's trip to Saudi Arabia for the Club World Cup.

Last term's treble winners blew a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Crystal Palace in their previous league game and they had to come from behind to beat Luton at Kenilworth Road.

Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku should be in the squad at Goodison although De Bruyne will be eased back to action after suffering a serious hamstring injury in August.

The brilliant Belgian playmaker's return is another reason for City's title rivals to worry about the second half of the season but Everton are capable of delaying the champions' charge.

Centre-backs James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite have formed an excellent partnership and Everton had eight shots on target and hit the woodwork in Saturday's narrow defeat at Tottenham.

Key stat

Everton have won four of their last five Premier League matches to nil

Probable teams

Everton (4-5-1): Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Gomes, Onana, Garner, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Young, Coleman, Doucoure, Keane, Godfrey, Beto, Danjuma

Man City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Silva; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland

Subs: Kovacic, De Bruyne, Ake, Doku, Lewis, Akanji, Nunes

Inside info

Everton

Star man Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Penalty taker Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Card magnet Jarrad Branthwaite

Assist ace Jack Harrison

Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski

Man City

Star man Erling Haaland

Top scorer Erling Haaland

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Card magnet Rodri

Assist ace Julian Alvarez

Set-piece aerial threat Erling Haaland

Everton v Man City bet builder predictions

Everton or draw double chance

Manchester City's only win in their last six league matches came at Luton and in-form Everton should provide solid resistance at Goodison Park

Vitaliy Mykolenko to have over 0.5 shots

The Toffees' marauding left-back has had 13 shots in his last seven league outings, scoring against Brighton and Crystal Palace

Andre Gomes to be booked

The Everton man was booked in his first league appearance of the season at Tottenham on Saturday and should be in the thick of the midfield battle

Price guide: 12-1

