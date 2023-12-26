Everton v Man City predictions, odds and betting tips: Toffees could bring world champions down to earth
Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for Everton v Man City. Plus a £40 Paddy Power Premier League free bet offer
Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bets on Everton v Man City. You can grab your free bet here. We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.
Where to watch Everton v Man City
You can watch Everton v Man City in the Premier League on Wednesday December 27, live on Amazon Prime Video at 8.15pm
Match prediction & best bet
Everton or draw double chance
2pts 7-5 Betfair
You can bet on Everton v Man City here and get £40 in free bets with Paddy Power
Everton v Man City odds
Everton 5-1
Man City 3-5
Draw 100-30
Odds correct at time of publishing
Everton v Man City team news
Everton
Midfielder Idrissa Gueye is injured and Abdoulaye Doucoure, Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young are doubts.
Man City
Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku could feature after missing the Club World Cup campaign. Rodri is expected to start despite suffering an ankle injury in the final against Fluminense.
Everton v Man City predictions
Manchester City eased to victory at the Club World Cup last week, beating semi-final opponents Urawa Reds 3-0 before a 4-0 rout of Fluminense in the final, but the world champions have found it tougher against their domestic rivals.
City, 4-5 favourites in the ante-post Premier League betting, were fifth in the table on Christmas Day and their last six league results were draws against Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Crystal Palace, a 1-0 loss at Aston Villa and a 2-1 win at lowly Luton.
The Citizens are renowned for peaking in the second half of the season, as they demonstrated when hunting down long-time leaders Arsenal in the 2022-23 title race.
However, the Gunners, Liverpool and Villa are setting a brisk pace at the top of the table so City must start stringing together wins and they return to domestic action with a tough trip to Everton.
The six-match form certainly suggests the Toffees have a chance of upsetting the champions. They have taken 12 points to City's seven and conceded only five goals while Guardiola's men have let in 12.
Everton's recent success cannot be attributed to a soft run of fixtures as their last two home wins came against Newcastle and Chelsea.
They lost 2-1 at Tottenham just before Christmas and were beaten 3-0 by Manchester United at Goodison Park on November 26 despite having 24 shots to the Red Devils' nine.
Everton look a tempting bet to avoid defeat against City despite the absence of influential midfielder Idrissa Gueye and a doubt over the fitness of the impressive Abdoulaye Doucoure.
Those issues mean it would be wise to keep stakes modest but City are vulnerable favourites given their recent defensive record and last week's trip to Saudi Arabia for the Club World Cup.
Last term's treble winners blew a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Crystal Palace in their previous league game and they had to come from behind to beat Luton at Kenilworth Road.
Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku should be in the squad at Goodison although De Bruyne will be eased back to action after suffering a serious hamstring injury in August.
The brilliant Belgian playmaker's return is another reason for City's title rivals to worry about the second half of the season but Everton are capable of delaying the champions' charge.
Centre-backs James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite have formed an excellent partnership and Everton had eight shots on target and hit the woodwork in Saturday's narrow defeat at Tottenham.
Key stat
Everton have won four of their last five Premier League matches to nil
Probable teams
Everton (4-5-1): Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Gomes, Onana, Garner, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Young, Coleman, Doucoure, Keane, Godfrey, Beto, Danjuma
Man City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Silva; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland
Subs: Kovacic, De Bruyne, Ake, Doku, Lewis, Akanji, Nunes
Inside info
Everton
Star man Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Penalty taker Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Card magnet Jarrad Branthwaite
Assist ace Jack Harrison
Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski
Man City
Star man Erling Haaland
Top scorer Erling Haaland
Penalty taker Erling Haaland
Card magnet Rodri
Assist ace Julian Alvarez
Set-piece aerial threat Erling Haaland
Everton v Man City bet builder predictions
Everton or draw double chance
Manchester City's only win in their last six league matches came at Luton and in-form Everton should provide solid resistance at Goodison Park
Vitaliy Mykolenko to have over 0.5 shots
The Toffees' marauding left-back has had 13 shots in his last seven league outings, scoring against Brighton and Crystal Palace
Andre Gomes to be booked
The Everton man was booked in his first league appearance of the season at Tottenham on Saturday and should be in the thick of the midfield battle
Price guide: 12-1
Grab a £40 Paddy Power Premier League free bet on Everton v Man City
We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet for Everton v Man City
Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on Everton v Man City in the Premier League. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage
- Create your username and password
- Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater
- You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance
Paddy Power Premier League 2023 betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Premier League betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- New UK & ROI customers only
- Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify
- Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days
- SMS verification required
- Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded.
- Only deposits via cards will qualify
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 26 December 2023inSport
Last updated 15:07, 26 December 2023
- Football accumulator tips for December 27
- 2024 PDC World Darts Championship: Day ten predictions and betting tips
- Brentford v Wolves predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips
- Chelsea v Crystal Palace predictions, odds and betting tips
- Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips
- Football accumulator tips for December 27
- 2024 PDC World Darts Championship: Day ten predictions and betting tips
- Brentford v Wolves predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips
- Chelsea v Crystal Palace predictions, odds and betting tips
- Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips