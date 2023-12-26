2024 PDC World Darts Championship: Day ten predictions and betting tips + claim £40 in free bets

Paddy Power are offering new customers £40 in free bets for the World Darts Championship. You can grab your free bet here .

Where to watch the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship

Every day of the Alexandra Palace spectacular is live on Sky Sports Arena.

Best bets for day ten

Scott Williams to beat Martin Schindler

1pt 13-8 bet365

Gabriel Clemens to beat Dave Chisnall

1pt 11-8 general

Matt Campbell + 4.5 in 180s handicap match bet v Luke Littler

1pt 10-11 Paddy Power

2024 PDC World Darts Championship day ten predictions

Christmas may be over but the festive fireworks have only just started at Alexandra Palace where the Paddy Power World Darts Championship resumes with a belter of a card.

Thirty-two players are left standing with 16 third-round ties taking place over the next three days and best-of-seven sets affairs which tend to bring out the best in the more experienced stars.

That's why defending champion Michael Smith and talked-up ex-champ Rob Cross should improve after scratchy second-round efforts to get the better of Madars Razma and Jeffrey de Graaf respectively.

Michael van Gerwen, chasing down a fourth title, might have more to fret over against fellow countryman Richard Veenstra, a late arrival from the BDO who could have made some serious bucks had he defected earlier and who looked a million dollars when picking Kim Huybrechts' pocket in round two.

Flyers can ask the Green Machine a question or two and the less-experienced Dutchman doesn't look the worst bet on the handicap.

But the two outsiders who arguably have far better prospects than their odds suggest are Scott Williams and Gabriel Clemens.

Williams takes on Martin Schindler, who looked good seeing off Jermaine Wattimena 3-1 with a 96.9 average and it was his 52 percent checkout stat which stood him apart.

The German is looking more and more comfortable on the biggest stage, but he'll have the crowd against him and faces a class act in Shaggy, who battered Danny Noppert in the previous round.

Williams looks good value to take the win and so too does Clemens, a semi-finalist 12 months ago, who takes on Dave Chisnall.

Chizzy will always have question marks against him over his consistency in big TV tournaments and he looked all over the place defeating Cameron Menzies in round two. He swears he will improve, but Clemens has finished 2023 in decent nick, reaching the German Championship quarters and the Players Championship Finals semis, and has brought that form to London.

Matt Campbell proved against Lourence Ilagan that he's more than capable of chucking a maximum or two and can stay with Luke Littler in a 180s race in their third-round tie.

The gifted young Littler should win the maximums match-bet against the Ninja but maybe not by as many as five. Campbell has popped in ten 180s in 40 legs, Littler 12 in 28, and the Canadian can stay close to the in-form youngster.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.