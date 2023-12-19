2024 PDC World Darts Championship: Day six predictions and betting tips + claim £40 in free bets

Paddy Power are offering new customers £40 in free bets for the World Darts Championship. You can grab your free bet here .

We’ve included further instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship

Every day of the Alexandra Palace spectacular is live on Sky Sports Arena.

Bet on the World Darts Championship here and get £40 in free bets from Paddy Power

Best bets for day six

William O'Connor match treble

4pts 5-6 Paddy Power, Betfair

Luke Littler to win 3-0

2pts 13-5 BoyleSports

2024 PDC World Darts Championship day six predictions

There are unlikely to be many more one-sided matches at this year’s World Darts Championships than when 1-33 shot William O’Connor takes on Bhav Patel during Wednesday's afternoon session.

Patel reached this point only after the winner of the Indian Qualifier, in which he was runner up, was suspended for match fixing and he could find himself well out of his depth.

O’Connor is a winner of a PDC floor event and is knocking on the door of the top 32 after another solid year on tour.

By contrast Patel regularly averages in the low 70s on the Challenge Tour and is likely to be outclassed.

O’Connor can show his superiority with a match treble - which is winning the contest, throwing the most 180s and having the highest checkout.

The most highly thought of prospect in recent years, Luke Littler, has already accumulated an impressive CV at just 16 years old.

The fact that the Nuke is shorter in the outright betting than the likes of major winners such as Dimitri Van den Bergh and Danny Noppert shows the regard he is held in.

The World Youth Champion averaged 102 in the final, throwing seven 180’s across ten legs in his 6-4 win over Gian van Veen.

Months of playing on the Modus Super Series have given Littler plenty of experience against older players and he should be able to see off Christian Kist with a minimum of fuss.

The Dutchman is a solid if unremarkable player who has gone beyond the first round only once in four attempts.

Back Littler to record a comfortable 3-0 success.

Peter Wright faces a tricky second-round match in the final game of the night as he takes on Jim Williams, who reached the final of the last floor event of the season.

The Welshman also won the last meeting between these two players and Wright has made a habit of falling early on in this tournament, departing in the second or third round in four of the last six years.

The afternoon’s second-round match sees Ross Smith take on Niels Zonneveld.

Grab a £40 Paddy Power free bet on the 2023 World Darts Championship

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet for the World Darts Championship .

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on the on the World Darts Championship. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage

this link Create your username and password

Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater

You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power World Darts Championship betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Paddy Power betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on Greyhound racing markets are excluded

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.