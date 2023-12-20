2024 PDC World Darts Championship: Day seven predictions and betting tips + claim £40 in free bets

Paddy Power are offering new customers £40 in free bets for the World Darts Championship. You can grab your free bet here .

Where to watch the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship

Every day of the Alexandra Palace spectacular is live on Sky Sports Arena.

Best bets for day seven

Martin Lukeman to beat Damon Heta

2pts 2-1 bet365

Mike de Decker to beat Madars Razma

2pts 4-6 Hills

Scott Williams to beat Danny Noppert

1pts 5-2 Coral, Ladbrokes

2024 PDC World Darts Championship day seven predictions

There are some cracking contests at the Paddy Power World Darts Championship on Thursday and three value wagers to enhance the action.

Martin Lukeman was a 3-1 winner over Haupai Puha in round one and Smash looks capable of causing second-round opponent Damon Heta problems.

The Hammersmith hitter averaged 92.03 in the triumph over Puha, and although more may be needed to turn the heat on Heta, there looks plenty of upside to offers of 2-1.

Lukeman is an improving arrowsmith, it’s promising that the 38-year-old has performed to a good level in his two visits to Alexandra Palace, and a 94.52 average in defeat to Martin Schindler last year, suggests there could be more to come from Smash.

Heta is an excellent performer on the floor, but the Australian arrowsmith has never been past the third round in four visits to the World Championship and the Heat could be cooled by Lukeman.

Mike de Decker and Madars Razma are two players who have previously failed to up their game on the big stage, but De Decker looks excellent value to show he is the real deal.

The Belgian is inside the top-32 on the Pro Tour averages this season and a 94.34 figure in a 3-0 first-round crushing of Dragutin Horvat is an indication that the 28-year-old is ready to deliver at Alexandra Palace.

Razma has struggled on the floor this season, the Latvian is way down at number 83 on the performance measures and Razmatazz’s tour showings have always outstripped his efforts in the major televised tournaments.

At 5-2, Scott Williams looks a bet to upset Danny Noppert. Consistency isn’t the name of Williams’ game, but there is enough in the price to chance that a top-level Shaggy turns up for battle.

There was enough encouragement in a 3-1 first-round victory over Haruki Muramatsu to give Williams a decent chance against the Dutchman.

The Boston battler was 64 per cent on his finishing doubles in his opening Ally Pally contest, he hit a 127 high out, and any improvement in the scoring phase of the game, would make Williams a problem for Noppert on Thursday.

The Freeze has struggled to back up last season’s UK Open triumph, and failing to make it past the third round in five World Championship appearances, doesn’t inspire confidence in the Dutchman’s prospects.

