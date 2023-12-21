2024 PDC World Darts Championship: Day eight predictions and betting tips + claim £40 in free bets

Paddy Power are offering new customers £40 in free bets for the World Darts Championship. You can grab your free bet here .

Where to watch the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship

Every day of the Alexandra Palace spectacular is live on Sky Sports Arena.

Best bets for day eight

Florian Hempel +1.5 sets v Dimitri van den Bergh

2pts 3-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

William O'Connor over 92.5 average v Chris Dobey

2pts 5-6 Paddy Power

R van Barneveld to win, have most 180s & highest checkout match treble v Radek Szaganski

1pt 15-8 bet365

2024 PDC World Darts Championship day eight predictions

Florian Hempel and William O'Connor have kickstarted their Paddy Power World Darts Championship campaigns with decent first-round efforts to put them in the mood for taking on two big guns in the second round.

Hempel's reward for coming from a set down to beat Dylan Slevin is an Alexandra Palace rematch with Dimitri van den Bergh.

O'Connor's prize for a nine-leg whitewash of Indian qualifier Bhav Patel is a dust-up with Masters champion Chris Dobey.

Van den Bergh and Dobey are priced up for routine wins but the outsiders are more than capable of making them work for the gold.

German star Hempel knows he can beat Van den Bergh on the biggest stage of all having done just that at this same point in the tournament two years ago. The Belgian hasn't had a great year - indeed his form has deserted him more and more as the season has progressed - and Hempel has to fancy his chances.

And the same is true of O'Connor, who averaged almost 99 against Patel and knows he has the measure of Dobey having beaten him in their only TV meeting, the Players Championship Finals a couple of years back.

The Magpie is a dangerous opponent for anyone and while Dobey's class and experience could be the difference, O'Connor has to be able to clear a 92.5 average.

Former champion Raymond van Barneveld makes his bow against Radek Szaganski, a dangerous Pole who has won on the Pro Tour in 2023.

However, he has also played Barney twice on the floor in the past six months and lost both times.

It was interesting that in Szaganski's 21-leg marathon first-round triumph over Marko Kantele on Wednesday he didn't hit a single 180. Interesting but not surprising for a player who averages a maximum every 9.2 legs on the Pro Tour. Barney averages a max every 3.9 legs.

Chuck a dart at the Barney match treble – to win the match, hit most 180s and land the highest checkout – at 15-8.

Boris Krcmar, ranked 61 in the world, is odds-on to beat Dirk van Duijvenbode, ranked 12 in the world, because the Dutchman has been poleaxed by a shoulder injury. He says he's "still not well" which is tantamount to advice to leave well alone.

