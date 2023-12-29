2024 PDC World Darts Championship: Day 13 predictions and betting tips

Paddy Power are offering new customers £40 in free bets for the World Darts Championship. You can grab your free bet here .

Where to watch the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship

Every day of the Alexandra Palace spectacular is live on Sky Sports Arena.

Best bets for day 13

Luke Humphries -2.5 sets on handicap

2pts 13-8 Betfair, Paddy Power

Dave Chisnall to hit most 180s and win match

2pts Evens bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power

Over 5.5 sets in Scott Williams v Damon Heta

2pts 8-11 bet365

2024 PDC World Darts Championship day 13 predictions

Luke Humphries overcame adversity to emerge triumphant against Ricardo Pietreczko at Alexandra Palace on Thursday night – and Cool Hand can enjoy a much smoother journey to the winning line in round four.

Humphries broke a point on one of his darts just before his match with Pietreczko and did not have enough time to get them repaired, so the pre-tournament favourite had to use a fresh set of arrers for his third-round mission.

The discomfort for Humphries was increased by a large and vocal German contingent doing everything they could to put him off at the oche. He went 3-1 down and Pietreczko's army of supporters were going wild, but Humphries lived up to his nickname by battling back to record a courageous 4-3 success.

Humphries can build on that dramatic victory by seeing off Joe Cullen with a degree of comfort in the last 16. Backing Cool Hand to concede two-and-a-half sets on the handicap, meaning he would need to win 4-1 or 4-0, is an attractive wager at 13-8.

Humphries must feel invincible after his Houdini-like escape on Thursday. Relief was etched across his face as he celebrated in front of the German fans who had been giving him such grief and it will given him confidence that this could be his year.

Crucially, the third seed had Friday off, so he has had enough time to get his old darts restored to top order. Reunited with the tungsten with which he has won three Majors in the last three months, the massively in-form 28-year-old could run riot against Cullen.

Humphries has been the star of the PDC circuit in recent months and can be fancied to prove too sharp for Cullen. Even before Humphries became a member of the elite, he has always looked at ease on the Ally Pally stage whereas Cullen has been a regular disappointment in the biggest event of them all.

Cullen is making his 14th World Championship appearance and he is yet to progress past the fourth round.

Expect Cool Hand to deliver at the key moments and make it safely through to the quarter-finals.

Awaiting Humphries in the last eight may be Dave Chisnall, who has been greatly impressing in floor events recently. Chizzy has a wealth of Ally Pally experience to call upon and famously beat Phil Taylor 4-1 in the 2012 World Championship. A similar scoreline could be on the cards against Daryl Gurney on Saturday.

The combination of form and big-stage comfort makes Chisnall an appealing option at evens for the match and most 180s double. The St Helens man is one of the most relentless treble-20 hitters in the game and should deliver more maximums than Gurney.

Scott Williams versus Damon Heta seems likely to be a close contest between two evenly matched players. So backing the match to go to at least six sets looks a solid investment at 8-11.

