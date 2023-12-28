2024 PDC World Darts Championship: Day 12 predictions and betting tips + claim £40 in free bets

Paddy Power are offering new customers £40 in free bets for the World Darts Championship. You can grab your free bet here .

Where to watch the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship

Every day of the Alexandra Palace spectacular is live on Sky Sports Arena.

Best bets for day 12

Raymond van Barneveld to beat Jim Williams

3pts 10-11 general

Over 5.5 sets in Jonny Clayton v Krzysztof Ratajski

3pts 8-13 bet365

Gary Anderson to win 4-0 v Boris Krcmar

2pts 13-5 Betfair, Power

Berry van Peer to beat Damon Heta

1pt 5-2 general

2024 PDC World Darts Championship day 12 predictions

Two former world champions look set to light up the Alexandra Palace stage on day 12 of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship.

Raymond van Barneveld can thrill his army of supporters by progressing past Jim Williams in their third-round encounter, while Gary Anderson should make short work of Boris Krcmar to join Barney in the last 16.

Bookmakers are struggling to identify a favourite for Van Barneveld's clash with Williams, but the five-time world champion appears to have a significant psychological advantage. The mercurial Dutchman was glowing with positivity in his post-match media conference after averaging almost 100 in the second round.

A happy, focused Van Barneveld is an extremely dangerous proposition – and everything seems in place for the Dutch legend to set up a last-16 clash of the ages with teenage sensation Luke Littler, who is 40 years his junior.

Barney has clearly regained his passion for darts. He has spoken about the need to play well at Ally Pally as he bids to reclaim his place in the world's top 16 for next year. The veteran is delighted with his latest set of arrows from his equipment sponsor Target and he was hitting his doubles well when seeing off Radek Szaganski last time out.

Many a recent Van Barneveld World Championship campaign has ended amid a flurry of head-shakes, but the great man has clearly arrived at the home of darts this year full of beans, returning to the venue refreshed from Christmas in London with his new wife Julia.

Williams, in contrast, was incredibly downbeat after his second-round victory over Peter Wright. The Welshman has admitted to struggling for focus in his two matches and has been fortunate to run into two opponents who have offered precious little resistance.

There is an enormous class edge between Van Barneveld and Williams, a 39-year-old who has never progressed past round three at Ally Pally, and The Quiff could be quickly flattened.

Anderson is another wily old fox sensing blood. The 53-year-old has swaggered to the capital for his 15th appearance in this event with his smooth action looking at its silky best. Simon Whitlock was dismissed 3-0 in round two and Anderson can see off Krcmar without dropping a set.

Krcmar, the king of soft-tip darts, has never got this far in a steel-tip world championship and should be outclassed by a two-time Ally Pally champ.

Expect a much tighter contest between Jonny Clayton and Krzysztof Ratajski. Clayton was devastated by the death of his father in July and he has admitted it has been hard to produce his best form without his biggest fan.

Ratajski can push Clayton into a long match – six sets or more can be backed at 8-13 – while Berry van Peer is worth chancing against Damon Heta.

Van Peer is playing with freedom and has already beaten two tough and popular opponents in this event – Luke Woodhouse and Josh Rock – playing superbly and defying the Palace crowd.

Michael van Gerwen faces a tough examination from Stephen Bunting, who is in magnificent form.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.