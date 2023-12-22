2024 Paddy Power World Darts Championship: Day nine predictions and betting tips + claim £40 in free bets

Paddy Power are offering new customers £40 in free bets for the World Darts Championship. You can grab your free bet here .

Where to watch the 2024 Paddy Power World Darts Championship

Every day of the Alexandra Palace spectacular is live on Sky Sports Arena.

Best bets for day nine

Richard Veenstra to beat Kim Huybrechts

2pts 10-11 bet365, BoyleSports, Hills

Jonny Clayton more 180s v Steve Lennon

2pts 10-11 Hills

2024 Paddy Power World Darts Championship day nine predictions

Kim Huybrechts snuck into the seedings for the Paddy Power World Championship and looks vulnerable as he heads on to the Alexandra Palace stage for the first time.

Huybrechts, the 31st seed, opens up the Saturday card in a Lowlands dust-up with Richard Veenstra.

Veenstra has played once this week and done well on his debut, recovering from an awful first set against Ben Robb – which he won despite averaging 72 – to register a 3-0 win. He averaged in the mid-90s during the last two sets.

Dual Lakeside semi-finalist Veenstra, nicknamed Flyers, made the move to the PDC last winter and he won his card immediately, doing well enough to qualify for last month's Players Championship Finals where he beat Michael Smith in round one.

Former Premier League star Huybrechts and Veenstra have met three times this year with the Dutchman winning two of those.

The fact that Veenstra is 20-21 against the once-supreme Belgian shows how much Huybrechts has dropped off in recent seasons.

There are a couple more seeds with reasons to be fearful on the second Saturday of the finals. Callan Rydz is priced up as the outsider against newcomer Ricardo Pietreczko and rightly so. Rydz is not in a good place with his game and his German opponent has to be buzzing after surviving (in style, incidentally) the banana skin that was Mikuru Suzuki in round one.

Pietreczko should come through while the other seed notably facing a tough challenge is Stephen Bunting. The Bullet needs to repel Ryan Joyce, who posted a ton-plus average in his opener against Alex Spellman and is a really thorny proposition for anyone.

Bunting, though, is throwing better than ever and as a former world champ and TV veteran gets the nod.

Jonny Clayton might not find his tussle with Steve Lennon to be a routine affair, although the ninth seed ought to have enough about him.

Lennon averaged a modest 88.75 when seeing off Owen Bates in a five-setter on Wednesday. The Ferret should have too much scoring power and the 10-11 that he hits most 180s stands out given the Welshman averages a max every 4.4 legs on the Pro Tour, Lennon one every 5.2.

