Where to watch the 2023 Tour of Flanders

Eurosport 1 & GCN+, 9am

Best bet

Wout van Aert

3pts 100-30 Betfair, Paddy Power



Tour of Flanders predictions

The betting for the 107th Tour of Flanders is dominated by cycling's big three - Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert and Tadej Pogacar - and another battle royal involving the trio looks in the offing.

They are all riders who can seemingly do anything on two wheels, and there doesn't seem to be a one-day race that goes by at present in which one of the three isn't a protagonist.

Van der Poel can lay claim to landing the first blow at Milan-San Remo a couple of weeks ago, attacking on the fabled Poggio to land a first win in the opening Monument of the season.

The Italian coast has swiftly been left behind by the peloton, who have made their way to the battlegrounds of northern Europe - and in particular Van Aert's homeland, Belgium.

A Fleming born and bred, Van Aert would love nothing more than to add his name to the illustrious list of De Ronde winners on Sunday and his performances on home roads in the past week suggest he has been building up for this race all spring.

Van Aert pipped Van der Poel and Pogacar at E3 Harelbeke, nicknamed the 'Little Tour of Flanders', on March 24 and last Sunday he allowed teammate Christophe Laporte to take the glory at Gent-Wevelgem as the pair crossed the line in splendid isolation.

The home hero was pipped by Van der Poel in a sprint in 2020 and missed last season's De Ronde after testing positive for Covid on the eve of the race. With the strongest squad at his disposal, and crucially with his form appearing to peak, Van Aert can send his fervent Flemish fans into delirium.

