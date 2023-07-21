Where to watch Tour de France stage 20

ITV4 & Eurosport 1, from 11am Saturday

Tour de France stage 20 predictions

Matej Mohoric's victory on stage 19 of the Tour de France made it four breakaway wins from the last four non-TT stages and the penultimate day's action in the Vosges Mountains could see another triumph from a rider who gets up the road.

Stage 20, a short 133.5km ride from Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering, had looked like a potential final battleground for the general classification but Tadej Pogacar's Wednesday implosion on the Col de la Loze means that Jonas Vingegaard probably only has to stay upright over the weekend.

This stage is packed with ascents with three category two climbs and two closing category ones, the Petit Ballon and the Col du Platzerwasel, so the winner will have to be able to climb to a strong level at the end of a punishing three weeks.

Pogacar's innate desire to attack points to him trying to animate the race at some stage but Team Jumbo-Visma, now without the services of Wout van Aert, will not be taking chances with Vingegaard so far ahead in the overall standings.

Instead, it's likely that the stage goes the way of a GC-type rider who is further down the list with King of the Mountains rivals Giulio Ciccone and Felix Gall among those who are aiming to get in any early moves.

Ciccone leads the mountains classification by six points from Gall, with Vingegaard also in close attendance, and the Italian will not cause much of a stir from the rest of the peloton if he can make the break. He could seal the polka-dot jersey in style.

