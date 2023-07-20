Where to watch Tour de France stage 19

ITV1 & Eurosport from midday Friday

Best bet

Jasper Philipsen to win stage 19

1pt 11-2 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Tour de France stage 19 predictions

Danish cycling fans were cracking open the Carlsbergs for the third day on the trot yesterday as Kasper Asgreen won a thrilling 18th stage of the Tour de France.

Asgreen was part of a four-man break that somehow stayed clear despite being in the peloton’s crosshairs throughout the final 10km and, after his compatriot Jonas Vingegaard’s two-day domination in the Alps that all but guaranteed him overall glory, the Soudal-Quickstep rider made it another great day for Denmark by hitting the line just before the bunch swallowed him up.

Jasper Philipsen was the best of the sprinters, confirming yet again just how superior he is in bunch finishes, but he will have rued the missed opportunity given the break was less than ten seconds ahead with 5km remaining.

The green jersey wearer gets a chance to add to his four wins in this Tour when the survivors tackle today’s 172km route, which features a couple of small climbs and bookmakers expect the route to prove hilly enough to thwart the sprinters.

However, while that may turn out to be the case the 5-1 about Philipsen looks too big to resist.

If you back him you are effectively backing a sprint finish and at that price it's more than a decent bet.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport