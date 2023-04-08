Where to watch Paris-Roubaix

Eurosport 1 & GCN+, from 9.30am Sunday

Best bet

Stefan Kung

1pt each-way 22-1 BoyleSports

Paris-Roubaix predictions

Welcome to hell. Only the toughest cyclists in the professional peloton have conquered the rough terrain and punishing cobblestones of Paris-Roubaix, the queen of the Classics in which danger lurks around almost every corner.

Most Classics specialist dream of winning the race dubbed 'The Hell of the North' but realising that ambition requires pinpoint positioning, excellent bike handling and, ultimately, a little bit of luck.

It's one-nil to Mathieu van der Poel in his battle with customary rival Wout van Aert in Monuments this year after both were forced to play second fiddle to an inspired Tadej Pogacar at the Tour of Flanders last week. Pogacar won't be on the start line just north of the French capital on Sunday, but that doesn't mean the big two will have it all to themselves.

Despite being perfectly suited to the punishing parcour due to their cyclocross background, neither has crossed the line first at the historic Roubaix velodrome as yet and in a race where almost anything can happen it may pay to take a punt on an outsider.

Last year's winner Dylan van Baarle is an obvious contender, although having switched from Ineos to Jumbo-Visma this season he is likely to be in Van Aert's servitude and he missed De Ronde last week due to illness.

Stefan Kung is a rider very much in Van Baarle's mould and the Swiss ace has featured towards the head of affairs in Classics for the last couple of seasons.

The FDJ man finished third behind Van Baarle in this race last season and his time-trialling prowess will stand him in better stead than at arguably any of the other prestigious one-day races given there are nowhere near as many climbs.

Sixth place at the Tour of Flanders last week showed Kung is in decent shape and a chance can be taken on the Swiss star at 22-1 with BoyleSports, who go a quarter the odds four places each-way.

