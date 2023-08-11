Racing Post logo
Cycling tips

Men's World Championship time trial predictions and cycling betting tips: Pogacar may have been underestimated by layers

Free cycling tips, best bets and analysis for the 2023 men's world championship time trial

Tadej Pogacar has an outside chance of winning Friday's world championship time-trial
Tadej Pogacar is no slouch against the clockCredit: Tim de Waele

Where to watch the men's world championship time trial

BBC iPlayer and Eurosport 1, 2.45pm Friday

Best bet

Tadej Pogacar
1pt 28-1 bet365

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Men's world championship time trial predictions

The combined cycling world championships have been a roaring success and Sunday's elite men's road race was arguably the most thrilling event of the multi-discipline jamboree.

Mathieu van der Poel took the rainbow bands at the weekend after over six hours of relentless attacking and counter-attacking and the Dutch ace goes for double gold in Saturday's cross-country mountain bike race.

He has a far better chance of doubling up in that race than he ever would have had in Friday's elite time trial, which bookmakers believe will be a Belgian showdown.

The Glasgow rain put paid to Remco Evenepoel's chances of retaining the road race title he won in Australia last year - he never looked comfortable when the finishing circuit became wet - but he is favourite to win time-trial gold ahead of compatriot Wout van Aert, who came second in the road race.

They are the undoubted favourites but this is by no means a course any rider can bully, especially as the final 800m are cobbled and at a biting 5.5 per cent gradient.

It may therefore be worth having a small interest on Tadej Pogacar at 28-1. He would likely be nowhere near that price were this a time-trial at the Tour de France and he is no slouch on a TT bike.

He romped home to win his national time-trial championship, admittedly against modest opposition, before this year's Tour, and has won two Tour stages against the clock during his career, one of which was a real power course.

Pogacar came third in the road race on Sunday, so the form is there, and he looks to have been vastly underrated as a legitimate threat.

author image
Matthew IrelandRacing Post Reporter
Published on 11 August 2023Last updated 09:49, 11 August 2023
