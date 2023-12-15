West Indies v England third T20 predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch West Indies v England

TNT Sports 2, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Adil Rashid to be named man of the match

1pt 16-1 Ladbrokes

Brandon King to hit most sixes for West Indies

1pt 13-2 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

West Indies v England predictions

England trail the West Indies 2-0 in their five-match Twenty20 series and a tight third game is expected at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.

Jos Buttler's men, who won the T20 World Cup in Australia last year, made strong starts to the first two T20s before the Windies battled back to win.

England collapsed from 77-0 after six overs to 171 all out in the series opener, which the West Indies won by four wickets, and they had their hosts in trouble at 54-4 in Thursday's second game in Grenada.

Spin is likely to be a major factor in the third T20 at a venue where the Windies' slow bowlers Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie had combined figures of 3-33 from eight overs on Thursday.

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid had earlier bowled exquisitely for his 2-11 from four overs – Rehan Ahmed, the apprentice to Rashid's sorcerer, took 1-47 – and he is an eyecatching price to be player of the match in game three.

Rashid emerged with credit from England's dismal 50-over World Cup title defence, claiming 2-35 in ten overs against tournament hosts India and 2-38 against champions Australia.

After a brief rest in the ODI series, he was right on the money in the first T20 in Barbados, dismissing the dangerous Kyle Mayers and Shimron Hetmyer and conceding only 25 runs in four overs.

Nicolas Pooran and Hetmyer, again, were bamboozled by the veteran leggie on Thursday but England could not get rid of opener Brandon King, who held the innings together with an unbeaten 82 off 52 balls.

King hit five sixes, the same number as captain Rovman Powell managed in his explosive half-century, and he looks a big price to be the Windies' leading six-hitter again.

He cleared the ropes twice in the first T20, despite facing only 12 balls, and has hit at least two maximums in six of his ten innings this year – including six in an unbeaten 85 against India in August.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.