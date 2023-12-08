West Indies v England third ODI predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch West Indies v England third ODI

TNT Sports 2, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bet

H Brook top England runscorer

1pt 11-2 bet365

S Hope to score a fifty

2pts 7-4 Coral , Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

West Indies v England third ODI predictions

England will bid to draw a line under their disastrous World Cup campaign in Barbados on Saturday as they take on the West Indies in the decisive final contest of their three-match one-day international series.

The Windies struck the opening blow at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua last Sunday, chasing down 326 with seven balls to spare thanks to a sublime unbeaten 109 from skipper Shai Hope, then England eased to victory by six wickets on the same ground on Wednesday to level the series heading to the Kensington Oval.

All-rounder Liam Livingstone called that a "massive turning point" for England but, for now, the jury is still out on Jos Buttler's men, who look short enough to win the series at a best price of just 4-9.

Opening batsmen Will Jacks and Phil Salt have impressed for the tourists, with Jacks looking particularly good in the second ODI, but there are question marks over red-ball openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett at three and four, so Test vice-captain Ollie Pope could come into the side.

One man whose England future looks assured in all formats is Harry Brook, who top-scored with a 72-ball 71 in the first ODI then helped guide his team home with an unbeaten 43 in the second contest.

He looks value to lead the way with the bat for England at 11-2 while the hosts will again be looking for captain Hope to step up if they're to claim the series win.

The 30-year-old, born a stone's throw from the Kensington Oval, backed up his opening ton with a 68 in a losing cause on Wednesday while he scored 43 and 63 not out in two ODIs against India at the same ground in August.

Hope also scored 64 against England in Barbados in 2019 so the 7-4 offered about him scoring a third successive half-century looks inviting.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.