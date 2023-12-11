West Indies v England T20 international predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch West Indies v England

Best bets

Reece Topley top England wicket-taker

2pts 3-1 general

Rovman Powell to hit most sixes for West Indies

1pt 9-2 bet365

West Indies v England predictions

England lost Saturday's rain-affected ODI series-decider to the West Indies but Jos Buttler's men are favourites for the opening game of their five-match Twenty20 series in the Caribbean.

Buttler and coach Matthew Mott led England to victory at last year's T20 World Cup in Australia although they had started 2022 with a 3-2 T20 series defeat against the Windies in Barbados.

The Kensington Oval in Bridgetown is also the venue for the first T20 and England, who have selected the uncapped Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley and Gus Atkinson for next year's Test series in India, welcome back some experienced bowlers for this leg of the tour.

Spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali, England's leading wicket-takers in the 2022 series, have arrived along with fast bowlers Chris Woakes, Tymal Mills and Reece Topley.

Left-armer Topley's promising ODI World Cup campaign was cut short by injury after he had picked up eight wickets in three games against Bangladesh, Afghanistan and South Africa.

He played in four of the five games in the Caribbean in January 2022, claiming the impressive figures of 1-18, 1-30 and 1-21 in his first three appearances, and is looking increasingly assured at international level.

The home batting unit is packed with powerful hitters including all-rounder Andre Russell, who has not featured since the 2021 T20 World Cup.

T20 skipper Rovman Powell could be the pick of their power-hitters, having struck ten maximums in a brilliant century against England in 2022.

Powell is a tempting price to clear the ropes more often than any of his teammates. He has faced 95 balls in T20 internationals against England, hitting 16 of them for six, and his seven T20 innings against South Africa and India this year yielded 15 maximums.

