West Indies v England fifth T20 predictions and cricket betting tips

West Indies v England fifth T20 predictions

Phil Salt's record-breaking knock of 119 helped England level their T20 series with West Indies on Tuesday and the runs could flow in this series decider at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

England fell 2-0 down in their five-match tussle with the Windies but rallied to make it 2-2, thanks to successive hundreds from Salt, whose total last time out was the highest by an England player in T20 cricket.

His 119 helped England reach 267-3 - their highest total in the format - and the West Indies were not exactly sluggish in reply, themselves amassing 192 runs in the chase.

Aside from Salt's astonishing score, which featured seven fours and ten sixes, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone and Andre Russell also reached the half-century mark in Trinidad and Tobago.

And with the fifth T20 taking place at the same venue, punters should expect another high-scoring match with the highest individual score runs line looking a little low at 70.5 with bet365.

Both sides have the chance to win the series on Thursday and each of the last three games between them have featured a highest individual score of at least 71 with the latest meeting producing a total of 459 runs.

