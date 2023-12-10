Sydney Thunder v Brisbane Heat Big Bash predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Sydney Thunder v Brisbane Heat

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 8.15am Tuesday

Best bet

Oliver Davies top Sydney Thunder runscorer

2pts 11-2 bet365 , Hills

Sydney Thunder v Brisbane Heat predictions

It was a frustrating weekend for Big Bash fans as Perth Scorchers' clash with Melbourne Renegades was abandoned after 6.5 overs due to an unsafe pitch on Sunday, a day after a washout between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat.

The Heat had made a sparkling start to the 2023-24 season, racking up 214-3 in a 103-run win over Melbourne Stars on Thursday, and they are narrow favourites to defeat Sydney Thunder in Canberra.

Young batsman Oliver Davies was the Thunder's leading batsman in last season's Bash, scoring 333 runs from 249 balls.

Davies should be full of confidence after innings of 129, 67, 62, 81 not out and four in three Sheffield Shield appearances for New South Wales last month and he looks a big price to top-score for his side at the Manuka Oval.

