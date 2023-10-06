South Africa v Sri Lanka predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch South Africa v Sri Lanka

South Africa v Sri Lanka predictions

Sri Lanka looked in good shape en route to the final of the Asia Cup last month, but they have since fallen apart and are outsiders for their World Cup opener against South Africa in Delhi.

The Lankans beat Bangladesh and Pakistan in the Super Four phase of the Asia Cup but were then bowled out for only 50 in the final by World Cup hosts India.

Unconvincing warm-up defeats to Bangladesh and Afghanistan have followed and their cause is not helped by the absence of star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who is easily their most dangerous bowler in limited-overs cricket.

South Africa, who are looking to win their maiden World Cup title this year, have absences of their own with firebrand fast bowler Anrich Nortje missing from their pace attack.

But the Proteas are arguably more dependent on their top-order batsmen and a front-foot approach can be expected from South Africa's top-order at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Captain Temba Bavuma and wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock are a dangerous opening pairing, while Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram can usually be relied upon at numbers three and four.

But there is also ample opportunity for Heinrich Klaasen to cash in at number five and the 32-year-old is worth a bet to score at least 29 runs against Sri Lanka.

Klaasen has reached that score in nine of his last 14 ODI innings and was named player of the match for his blistering 174 against Australia at Centurion last month.

That innings featured 13 fours and 13 sixes and was one of two centuries scored by Klaasen in 50-over cricket this year, the other being an unbeaten 119 against the West Indies in Potchefstroom in March.

Klaasen has made 36, 43 and 22 in his last three ODIs against Sri Lanka and can weigh in with another handy contribution on Saturday.

