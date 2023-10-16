Racing Post logo
Cricket tips

South Africa v Netherlands predictions and Cricket World Cup betting tips: Destructive De Kock can damage the Dutch

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for South Africa v Netherlands at the Cricket World Cup on Tuesday

South Africa batsman Quinton de Kock has hit back-to-back centuries
South Africa batsman Quinton de Kock has hit back-to-back centuriesCredit: Getty Images

Where to watch South Africa v Netherlands

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 9.30am Tuesday

Best bet

Quinton de Kock top South Africa runscorer
1pt 11-4 Hills

South Africa v Netherlands predictions

Destructive South Africa opener Quinton de Kock has registered centuries in each of his nation's opening two victories at the 2023 World Cup, and his stunning start to the tournament could continue with another big score against the Netherlands in Dharamshala.

The 2023 World Cup will be De Kock's last involvement in 50-over international cricket and he seems determined to go out in style.

De Kock made 100 as the Proteas started off with a 102-run success over Sri Lanka, and he then weighed in with a fine 109 in Thursday's thumping 134-run victory over Australia.

He exuded control in both of those knocks and the 30-year-old looks in the mood to punish the Netherlands, who are already under pressure after heavy losses to Pakistan and New Zealand.

The Dutch have bowled better than they have batted in India with medium pacer Bas de Leede and precocious off-spinner Aryan Dutt both catching the eye as they bowled out Pakistan for 286 and restricted New Zealand to 322-7.

However, their batters have struggled with Colin Ackerman's innings of 69 against New Zealand their top individual contribution of the tournament.

Netherlands will be looking for another disciplined bowling performance to give themselves a chance, but they are up against a powerful South Africa batting unit, including the irrepressible De Kock, who looks a value 11-4 shot to top the Proteas' card.

author image
Dan ChildsRacing Post Sport
Published on 16 October 2023Last updated 15:58, 16 October 2023
icon
