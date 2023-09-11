South Africa v Australia third ODI predictions and cricket betting tips: Aussie opener Travis Head can tear into Proteas' bowlers

Where to watch South Africa v Australia third ODI

South Africa v Australia third ODI predictions

Australia are by far the most successful nation in the history of the Cricket World Cup – and the Aussies look in ominous form ahead of their bid for a sixth 50-over world title in India in the coming months.

While reigning champions England have excited and frustrated in equal measure against New Zealand over the last fortnight, Australia have been going about their business in ruthless fashion against South Africa.

The Aussies powered to a 3-0 T20 series success and are already 2-0 up in the pair's five-match ODI series before Tuesday's third encounter in Potchefstroom.

And it's not just the fact they've been winning that should have their World Cup rivals on notice. Australia recorded wins by 111 runs, eight and five wickets in the T20s, and chased down their target with almost ten overs to spare in the first ODI before piling on 392-8 in a 123-run rout in Bloemfontein on Saturday, highlighting that their white-ball game is in a solid place right now.

David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne both scored centuries in Saturday's success and captain Mitchell Marsh, who was dismissed for a golden duck, was the only member of Australia's top five who failed to reach fifty.

Travis Head was in especially destructive mood, flogging the Proteas' bowlers to all parts in a 36-ball 64 at the top of the order, and he looks a nice price at 6-4 to pass fifty again at the North West Cricket Stadium.

Head smashed 91 from just 48 balls in the final match of the T20 series and passed 50 three times in this summer's Ashes following a match-winning 163 from 174 deliveries in the World Test Championship.

The Adelaide Strikers star loves to play his shots and can deal out more punishment to South Africa's weary bowling unit.

