Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Saturday

Best bet

Arshdeep Singh to take two or more wickets

2pts 6-4 bet365

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals prediction

Rajasthan Royals had their winning start to the 2024 IPL season ended by Gujarat Titans on Wednesday and their batsmen will have to have their wits about them when they take on Punjab Kings in Mullanpur.

The Royals were edged by three wickets with the last ball of the game following a fine performance from Rashid Khan, denying them a fifth straight win in the IPL.

And it is also not a foregone conclusion that they will win at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The IPL's newest venue has so far favoured the league's pacemen with 23 of the 30 wickets to have fallen there having been picked up by the fast bowlers.

And one man who will look to capitalise again is Punjab Kings' medium-fast bowler Arshdeep Singh.

Singh is among the IPL's leading wicket-takers this season with eight scalps in five matches and on Tuesday he finished with figures of 4-29 at the Mullanpur venue.

Rajasthan's big hitters such as Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal could therefore be in for a tricky time and punters should get right behind the in-form Singh.

But with South African ace Kagiso Rabada also in Punjab's ranks, the top team wicket-taker market should be swerved with Singh instead fancied to take at least two wickets.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.