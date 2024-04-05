New Zealand Women vs England Women prediction and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for New Zealand Women vs England Women in Sunday's third ODI in Hamilton
Where to watch New Zealand Women vs England Women
TNT Sports 1, midnight Saturday
Best bet
Maia Bouchier top England Women runscorer
2pts 9-2 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power
New Zealand Women vs England Women prediction
England Women are just 3-10 to complete a 3-0 clean sweep of New Zealand by winning Sunday's final ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton.
Favourite backers had a nervy time of it in the first match, however, as England stumbled to 79-6 in pursuit of 208 before an unbroken stand of 130 between wicketkeeper Amy Jones and spinner Charlie Dean saw them home.
Jones played another important innings in the second ODI, when her brisk 48 and opener Tammy Beaumont's 81 set up a more comfortable 56-run win for Heather Knight's side.
It has been a breakthrough tour for Beaumont's opening partner Maia Bouchier and she looks a big price to top-score for England in the series finale.
Bouchier has made starts in the first two ODIs, scoring 31 and 20, and she should be full of confidence after scores of 71 off 47 balls and 91 off 56 deliveries during England's 4-1 Twenty20 series triumph.
Published on 5 April 2024inCricket tips
Last updated 15:46, 5 April 2024
