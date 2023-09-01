England Women v Sri Lanka Women predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch England Women v Sri Lanka Women

Sky Sports Cricket, 2.30pm Saturday

Best bet

England Women to have first-wicket partnership of over 23.5 runs

2pts 5-6 BoyleSports

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

England Women v Sri Lanka Women predictions

England beat Sri Lanka by 12 runs on the DLS method in Thursday's rain-affected first T20 international at Hove's County Ground and the Lankans are as big as 13-1 to level the three-match series in Chelmsford.

Some sloppy new-ball bowling from the tourists undermined their chances in the series opener and England openers Maia Bouchier and Danni Wyatt should be backed to make another strong start.

The two batters helped Southern Brave win The Hundred last weekend and Wyatt finished as the leading runscorer in the competition with her teammate Bouchier fourth on the list.

England had raced to 77 by the time Bouchier was brilliantly run out by Kavisha Dilhari off her own bowling midway through the eighth over on Thursday.

Sri Lanka's seam bowlers Udeshika Prabodhani and Kawya Kavindi conceded 71 runs in five wicketless overs between them at Hove and they may struggle to keep England's top two quiet in the second T20.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.