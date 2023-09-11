England Women v Sri Lanka Women predictions and cricket betting tips: Nat Sciver-Brunt to play a starring role

Where to watch England Women v Sri Lanka Women

Sky Sports Cricket, 12.30pm Tuesday

Best bet

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be named player of the match

1pt 9-2 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

England Women v Sri Lanka Women predictions

England began to put the pain of a first series defeat to Sri Lanka behind them at Chester-le-Street on Saturday with a crushing seven-wicket win in the pair's first ODI.

A new-look home batting order failed to cope with Sri Lanka's spinners in the final two matches of the T20 series, subsiding to 104 and 116 all out in defeat.

However, it was the tourists' turn to fail with the bat on Saturday as they were dismissed for just 106 in 30 overs – a target England knocked off in just 18 overs.

Returning openers Tammy Beaumont and Emma Lamb, who were both rested for the T20 series, set the tone at the top of the order with a breezy 61-run first-wicket stand.

Another returnee, all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt had to face only three balls on Saturday, but she has been in fine touch this summer for England and the Trent Rockets in The Hundred.

Arguably England's best batter, Sciver-Brunt scored back-to-back centuries in the final two ODIs of the Women's Ashes and amassed 216 runs in seven innings for the Rockets at an average of 43.20.

The 31-year-old is a class act with bat and ball and could be worth a punt to be named player of the match in Northampton on Tuesday.

