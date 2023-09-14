England v New Zealand ODI predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch England v New Zealand

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 12.30pm Friday

Best bets

Reece Topley top England wicket-taker

2pts 15-4 bet365

Daryl Mitchell to score over 26.5 runs

3pts 5-6 Hills

England v New Zealand predictions

England and New Zealand meet in an ODI at Lord's for the first time since their unforgettable 2019 World Cup final but neither team should be dwelling on the Super Over drama of four years ago.

World champions England are aiming to wrap up a 3-1 ODI series victory over the Black Caps before the sides meet again in the opening match of the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad on October 5.

And New Zealand, runners-up at the last two 50-over World Cups, are targeting an improved batting display before they head to Bangladesh for a three-ODI series next week.

The Black Caps aced their run-chase in the first ODI in Cardiff, reaching a target of 292 for the loss of just two wickets, but they were bowled out for 147 and 187 in two subsequent matches.

Ben Stokes scored 182, an England ODI record, in Wednesday's total of 368 at The Oval, where the hosts showcased their batting depth for the second game running.

Trent Boult dismissed Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root inside the first three overs but Stokes and Dawid Malan (96) helped England recover and they were on course for 400 before the innings petered out in the final five overs.

In the second ODI at the Rose Bowl, Liam Livingstone's unbeaten 95 rescued England from 55-5 and the new ball is expected to do more damage at Lord's.

Left-arm fast bowlers have been particularly effective in recent ODIs at HQ. Mitchell Starc took nine wickets in two World Cup games at Lord's in 2019 and his Australia teammate Jason Behrendorff claimed a five-wicket haul against England.

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up six wickets against Bangladesh in 2019 and last summer England's Reece Topley routed India's top order, finishing with figures of 6-24.

Topley has rediscovered his rhythm in the last couple of games, taking 3-27 and 2-31, and he could star on his return to Lord's.

Daryl Mitchell scored a Test century at the venue in June 2022 and should exceed a runs line of 26.5, having made three tons in his last six ODIs as well as 57 in a total of 147 at the Rose Bowl.

