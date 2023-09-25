England v Ireland ODI predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch England v Ireland

Best bet

Sam Hain top England runscorer

1pt 5-1 general

England v Ireland third ODI predictions

England face India in their first official Cricket World Cup warm-up match on Saturday, but the 15-man squad selected for their 50-over title defence will have their feet up as an inexperienced side seek to seal an ODI series win against Ireland on Tuesday.

After the opening match of the series was abandoned without a ball being bowled at Headingley, a fresh-faced England side led by Zak Crawley eased to a 48-run win over Ireland at Trent Bridge on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead into the final match in Bristol.

Will Jacks was the star of the show with a blistering 94 at the top of the order but there were some mixed performances from England's debutants.

Pace bowler George Scrimshaw started his international career with four no-balls and his first 11 legal deliveries went for 35 runs. He did at least bounce back by dislodging Andy Balbirnie, but it was Sam Hain who looked the sharpest of the four debutants in Nottingham.

Hain marked his ODI debut with 89 off 82 deliveries - the third-highest score by an England batsman making their debut in the format.

England are yet to confirm their reserve list for the World Cup but Hain, who boasts a domestic List A average of 58.56, will be among the players seeking to secure their seat on the flight to India.

Hain has starred for his county Warwickshire for a number of seasons and he should be able to play with freedom given the strength of the batsmen above him.

With that in mind, Hain looks a value selection at 5-1 to continue from where he left off at Trent Bridge and top score for England in Bristol.

