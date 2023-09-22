England v Ireland ODI predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch England v Ireland

Sky Sports Cricket, 11am Saturday

Best bet

Curtis Campher top Ireland runscorer

1pt 6-1 Hills

England v Ireland predictions

After Wednesday's washout at Headingley, England and Ireland meet in the second ODI at Trent Bridge, where Zak Crawley will captain an unfamiliar-looking home team.

The 15 members of England's World Cup squad are not featuring as the world champions prepare for their opening game against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on October 5.

Batsmen Sam Hain, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Jamie Smith, along with spinner Tom Hartley and fast bowler George Scrimshaw, are hoping to make their international debuts for England while Phil Salt and Will Jacks are set to open the batting.

Breaking into England's white-ball teams is not easy so the fringe players will be desperate to seize their opportunities as 11-2 shots Ireland aim to make up for a disappointing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier performance in July.

They beat the UAE, USA and Nepal in their last three games, having lost their previous seven ODIs, although the promotion of Curtis Campher to number three looks a positive move.

The South Africa-born all-rounder scored 59 not out and 68 against England in 2020, in his first two ODIs for Ireland, and showcased his batting talent in July's innings of 120 against Scotland, having come in with his team on the ropes at 33-4.

