Cricket World Cup: South Africa v Afghanistan predictions and cricket betting tips

South Africa v Afghanistan predictions

South Africa and Afghanistan have enjoyed memorable Cricket World Cup campaigns although both suffered chastening defeats last time out.

The Proteas, having won six of their first seven games, were demolished by trophy favourites India at Eden Gardens, where their in-form batting unit collapsed to 83 all out in a 243-run loss.

And Afghanistan were on the wrong end of an extraordinary innings from Australia's Glenn Maxwell, who struck an unbeaten 201 to drag his side from 91-7 to a victory target of 292.

Almost £4m was matched on Afghanistan at 1.02 or shorter on Betfair before Maxwell's miraculous knock but Hashmatullah Shahidi's men are worth chancing at far bigger odds to shock South Africa.

They showed great quality with bat and ball to post 291-5 and rout the Aussie top order at the Wankhede Stadium and they have been electric in the field, running out seven opposition batsmen in their last three games.

Before the defeat to Australia – or, more accurately, to Maxwell – Afghanistan had won four of their previous five matches, beating England by 69 runs and nailing impressive run-chases against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.

South Africa are assured of a semi-final place after their excellent league-stage performances although they were bowled out for 207 in last month's shock defeat to the Dutch.

Some of the Proteas' old frailties against spin were exposed by India's Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, who had combined figures of 7-40 from 14.1 overs in Kolkata, and that vulnerability boosts Afghanistan's hopes of causing another upset.

