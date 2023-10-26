Cricket World Cup: Pakistan v South Africa and Australia v New Zealand predictions and betting tips

Where to watch Pakistan v South Africa

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 9.30am Friday

Where to watch Australia v New Zealand

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 6am Saturday

Best bets

Aiden Markram top South Africa runscorer v Pakistan

2pts 11-2 Betfair , Paddy Power

New Zealand to beat Australia

2pts 11-8 Paddy Power

The race for a Cricket World Cup semi-final berth is reaching a critical juncture, and the next two matches could go a long way to determining the make-up of the final four.

The four sides immediately below table-toppers India are all in action for the first two fixtures of the sixth round of group matches, meaning it could be a pivotal 24 hours in India.

Pakistan v South Africa predictions

Friday's offering sees South Africa bid to further their title claims against Pakistan in Chennai.

An embarrassing defeat to the Netherlands aside, South Africa have been superb and once again showcased their batting power in a 149-run success over Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The Proteas have racked up scores of 428-5, 311-7, 207, 399-7 and 382-5 in five World Cup games to date.

Every member of South Africa's top-order has contributed at some stage during the tournament and it could be Aiden Markram's time to shine against Pakistan.

Star turns from Heinrich Klaasen and Quinton de Kock have overshadowed some solid batting from Markram in wins over England and Netherlands. But Markram has averaged over 60 in ODIs this year, with three centuries and four fifties in 16 knocks, and has compiled scores of 102, 56, 1, 42 and 60 at the World Cup.

A strong player of pace bowling, something Pakistan's attack has plenty of, Markram looks seriously underrated at 11-2 to underpin the Proteas' innings.

Australia v New Zealand predictions

Australia's campaign is back on track after they opened the World Cup with two defeats, and they have beaten Sri Lanka, Pakistan and the Netherlands to move into the top four.

The Aussies dominated the Dutch on Wednesday, piling on 399-8 in the oppressive Delhi heat before bowling out their flagging opponents for just 90.

A date with a confident New Zealand side will be a much tougher proposition, however, and it is debatable whether the Aussies should be 8-13 to beat the Black Caps.

Only hosts India have beaten the Kiwis in the group stage and they have played some excellent cricket in that time, completing handsome victories over England, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

Victory in Dharamsala would put New Zealand on ten points after six matches and crucially carve out a four-point advantage over their Antipodean rivals. Given there's so little between the sides, it's worth taking a punt on the Black Caps.

