Cricket World Cup: New Zealand v South Africa predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch New Zealand v South Africa

Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 8.30am Wednesday

New Zealand v South Africa predictions

New Zealand and South Africa locked horns in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday, and both nations are on the brink of the last four of Cricket World Cup in India.

South Africa have won all but one of their first six matches while New Zealand have posted four wins from the same number of games, putting the pair on course for the semi-finals.

The two sides were on opposite ends of thrillers in the latest round of group fixtures. South Africa edged out Pakistan by one wicket with only 16 balls to spare while New Zealand lost out to Australia by just five runs in a high-scoring clash in Dharamsala.

The Black Caps needed 19 runs to win from the final over but fell agonisingly short in what was the highest-scoring match in World Cup history, producing 771 runs.

Bright spark Rachin Ravindra was the star of the show for the Kiwis with an excellent knock of 116, the third century scored by a Black Caps batsman at this year's World Cup.

As for South Africa, their batting unit have racked up six hundreds between them in India, three of which have come from the tournament's leading runscorer, Quinton de Kock.

De Kock has amassed 431 runs while New Zealand's Ravindra is not far behind on 406, and with so many in-form batters on either side, a high-scoring match is expected in Pune.

At a shade of odds-on, backing a century to be scored looks a wise wager.

